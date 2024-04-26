US-China negotiations begin with warnings about misunderstandings and miscalculations





BEIJING (AP) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and senior Chinese officials on Friday, stressing the importance of responsibly managing disputes between the United States and China as both sides clash over a number of controversial bilateral and regional disputes. and global issues.

Talks between the two sides have intensified in recent months, although differences have widened. Blinken said he raised concerns with Xi about China's support for Russia and its invasion of Ukraine, as well as other issues such as Taiwan and the South China Sea, human rights man and the production and export of synthetic opioid precursors.

Blinken sounded a positive note on recent progress in bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of military communications, counter-narcotics and artificial intelligence, on which both sides agreed to begin a dialogue on how to reduce the risks associated with this rapidly emerging technology.

We are determined to maintain and strengthen the lines of communication to advance this agenda, and once again to manage our differences responsibly to avoid any misunderstanding, any misperception, any miscalculation, he said. declared.

But he emphasized that even as we seek deeper cooperation, where our interests align, the United States remains very clear-eyed about the challenges posed by (China) and our competing visions for the future. America will always defend our fundamental interests and values.

In particular, he said he had raised ongoing concerns about Beijing's supply of materials, including machine tools and microelectronics, to Moscow, which President Vladimir Putin uses to bolster Russian defenses and his war against Ukraine.

Russia would find it difficult to continue its assault on Ukraine without support from China, Blinken told reporters after his meeting with Xi.

Fueling Russia's defense industrial base not only threatens Ukrainian security, but also European security, he added. As we have been telling China for some time, ensuring transatlantic security is central to American interests. In our discussions today. I made it clear that if China didn't solve this problem, we would.

Blinken did not specify how the United States would handle the issue if China did not, but Washington has imposed a slew of sanctions on Chinese companies that do business with countries including Russia, Iran and North Korea.

He said he urged China to use its influence to discourage Iran and its proxies from expanding conflict in the Middle East and to convince North Korea to stop its dangerous behavior and engage the dialogue.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday praised military cooperation with China during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

Russian-Chinese military cooperation is an important element for increasing defense capacity and maintaining global and regional stability. We regularly conduct joint operational and combat training on land, sea and in the air and successfully practice combat training missions of varying degrees of complexity, Shoigu said.

He said cooperation was important as new pockets of tension emerge and old ones escalate. It is essentially the result of geopolitical adventures and selfish neocolonial actions of the West.

Blinken also discussed with Xi China's maritime maneuvers in the disputed South China Sea and reiterated unwavering U.S. support for the Philippines, its oldest ally in Asia.

Xi stressed that China and the United States should seek common ground rather than engage in vicious competition.

China is happy to see a confident, open, prosperous and prosperous United States, the Chinese leader said. We hope that the United States can also view China's development in a positive light. This is a fundamental question that must be resolved.

Earlier, Blinken held lengthy talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong.

He and Wang stressed the importance of keeping lines of communication open as they lamented the persistent and growing divisions that threaten global security. Those divisions were highlighted earlier this week when U.S. President Joe Biden signed a massive foreign aid bill that contains several elements the Chinese view as problematic.

Overall, Sino-U.S. relations are beginning to stabilize, Wang told Blinken at the start of about 5 1/2 hours of talks. But at the same time, the negative factors in the relationship continue to grow and develop and the relationship faces all kinds of disturbances.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Beijing, China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Swimming Pool)

Wang also highlighted, without being specific, well-known Chinese complaints about US policy and positions on the South China Sea, Taiwan, human rights and China's right to maintain relations with countries that it deems appropriate, asserting that China's legitimate rights to development have been unreasonably suppressed.

China's concerns are consistent, he said. We have always called for respecting each other's core interests and urged the United States not to interfere in China's internal affairs, not to hinder China's development, and not to step on the red lines of China regarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests.

Blinken responded by saying the Biden administration places great importance on dialogue between the United States and China, even on controversial issues. He stressed that some progress had been made over the past year, but suggested that negotiations would remain difficult.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, speaks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Beijing, China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Swimming Pool)

Blinken arrived in China on Wednesday, visiting Shanghai shortly before Biden signed the $95 billion foreign aid package that has several elements likely to anger Beijing, including $8 billion to counter the growing aggressiveness of China towards Taiwan and in the South China Sea. It also seeks to force TikTok's parent company, based in China, to sell the social media platform.

China and the United States are the main players in the Indo-Pacific region. Washington is increasingly alarmed by Beijing's growing aggressiveness in recent years toward Taiwan and its smaller Southeast Asian neighbors with whom it has major territorial and maritime disputes in the South China Sea.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Beijing, China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Swimming Pool)

China denounced US aid to Taiwan and immediately condemned the aid as a dangerous provocation. He also strongly opposes efforts to force the sale of TikTok, although Blinken said that issue did not come up during his discussions on Friday.

The bill also provides $61 billion to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion. China's Foreign Ministry said the US stance on Chinese defense trade with Russia was hypocritical when compared to the amount of military assistance Washington provides to kyiv.

It is extremely hypocritical and irresponsible for the United States to introduce a bill to provide large-scale aid to Ukraine while making unfounded accusations against normal economic and trade exchanges between China and Russia , said ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

Blaming China will not solve the problem, nor will it alleviate the passive situation of the parties involved in the Ukraine crisis, he said.

