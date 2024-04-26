Is milk production safe?





Cows are milked on a farm in New York State. Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty

The avian flu epidemic among dairy cattle in the United States shows no signs of slowing down. Over the past three weeks, the number of states in which cows infected with bird flu have been detected has increased from six to eight. A preprint1 published April 16 reported the virus was found in raw milk from infected cows, and U.S. federal authorities said Wednesday that the virus was found in lung tissue taken from an apparently healthy cow.

Also on Wednesday, US officials confirmed at a press briefing that genomic material from the H5N1 strain, which caused the outbreak, had been detected in milk sold in stores.

The detection of virus particles in milk sold to consumers suggests that avian flu in cows may be more widespread than initially thought, says food scientist Diego Diel of Cornell University in Ithaca. New York. Increased monitoring and testing in dairies is expected to be an important part of control measures in the future. Nature examines the implications for human health and the future of the outbreak.

What does it mean that H5N1 is present in retail milk?

It remains unclear how many milk samples the FDA tested or where the samples were collected. The agency said it would release more information in the coming days and weeks.

After leaving the farm and before reaching the shelves, the milk is pasteurized to inactivate pathogens. To detect H5N1, the FDA used a test called quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), which captures viral RNA. Because it detects fragments of the viral genome, the test cannot distinguish between a live virus and the remains of a dead virus, says Nicole Martin, a dairy scientist at Cornell University.

Avian flu outbreak in mink raises concerns about spread to humans

Detection of viral RNA does not in itself pose a health risk to consumers, and we would expect to find this residual genetic material if the virus was present in raw milk and was inactivated by pasteurization, she says .

The presence of viral material in commercially available milk, however, has broader implications. There are several possible explanations, says virologist Brian Wasik, also of Cornell University. It could be that the epidemic is more widespread than farmers thought and that milk from infected animals is entering the commercial supply. Another possibility, he says, is that asymptomatic cows that we don't test are shedding the virus in milk. But it is also possible that both scenarios are true.

U.S. federal rules require that milk from infected cows be thrown away, but it is not yet clear whether cows often begin shedding the virus before they look sick or produce abnormal milk. The April 16 preprint, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, includes reports that milk from infected cows is thicker and yellower than regular milk and that infected animals eat less and produce less milk than usual.

Does milk containing traces of H5N1 pose a threat to humans?

There is no definitive proof that pasteurization kills H5N1, but the method kills viruses that multiply in the gut, which are more resistant than flu viruses, Wasik says. The flu virus is relatively unstable, he says, and very sensitive to heat. Pasteurization of eggs, which is done at a lower temperature than pasteurization of milk, kills H5N1.

It's possible that pasteurization is less effective at killing relatively high virus concentrations in milk, Wasik says. To know if this is the case, data is needed. In the absence of a definitive answer, it is extremely important to keep milk from infected cows out of the commercial supply.

When Nature asked when to expect more evidence on whether pasteurization killed H5N1, Janell Goodwin, a public affairs specialist at the FDA in Silver Spring, Maryland, said the agency and the U.S. Department of Health Agriculture (USDA) worked closely to collect and evaluate additional data and information specific to H5N1.

Does milk spread bird flu in cows?

USDA researchers tested nasal swabs, tissue samples and milk from cows from affected dairy herds and found that the milk contained the highest virus concentrations. This indicates that the virus could be spread through milk droplets.

Bird flu threat disrupts Antarctic penguin studies

If so, milking equipment could be involved. The teat cups of a milking machine could transfer leftover milk containing the H5N1 virus from one cow to the teats of the next cow to be milked, says virologist Thijs Kuiken of the Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Even if they are washed and disinfected, virus levels in the milk of infected cattle are so high that the possibility of infectious virus being transmitted from cow to cow by this route cannot be ruled out. In fact, at some facilities, workers spray milking machines with high-pressure hoses to clean them, which would spray away any infected milk, Wasik says.

The USDA website agrees that viral spread is likely through mechanical means.

Are we doing enough to stop the spread?

The FDA announced Wednesday that cows must test negative for bird flu before they can cross state lines. This could help stem the epidemic, scientists say. Animals in the U.S. dairy industry move around a lot, Wasik says. Calves are moved to be raised as dairy cows, cows are moved when they stop producing milk, and farmers sell the animals. Such movement is likely one of the main drivers of the outbreak, Wasik says.

Diel would like to see monitoring of bulk milk samples on farms. Wastewater testing and environmental sampling could also be helpful, Wasik says, especially around farms near homes or farms where cows have been moved. It also calls for a 24- or 48-hour quarantine or observation period when livestock are moved to a new farm.

Such surveillance measures could actually buy us time and slow the outbreak, Wasik says, so researchers and agencies can better control it. Because time is essential.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-024-01221-2

