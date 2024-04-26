



The number of people experiencing a stroke in the UK will increase by more than 50% to 151,000 people per year by 2035, costing the NHS and economy $75 billion in healthcare costs and lost productivity, according to a whole new forecast. It's possible.

Deteriorating physical health, increased alcohol consumption, low levels of exercise in the aging population and the failure of ministers and health services to prevent the disease have been blamed for the surge in strokes.

Juliet Bouverie, chief executive of the Stroke Association, which authored the new analysis, warned that without urgent action the huge impact on the NHS and economy would be unsustainable within a decade.

She said strokes are expected to increase over the next decade due to a variety of lifestyle factors, in addition to an aging population and lack of preventive measures.

Health conditions in the UK are getting worse, Bouverie told the Guardian. People are increasingly spending time in poor health, and lifestyle factors such as harmful drinking have also increased.

Physical activity levels remain low, large proportions of the population are inactive, and the gap in physical activity rates between the most and least deprived areas is growing. This risks worsening health inequalities between regions in the UK.

The biggest risk factor for stroke remains high blood pressure, but diagnosis for this condition is still lacking, Bouverie added.

We have been calling for years for better hypertension detection programs so that more people can be supported to manage their blood pressure and reduce their risk of stroke through lifestyle changes or medication. Prescription rates for antihypertensive drugs are still too low.

Strokes will cost the UK an estimated $43 billion this year and result in 100,000 new stroke hospital admissions each year, according to a new declaration published by the charity.

By 2035, the number of hospitalized patients is expected to increase to 151,000 (equivalent to 414 per day) and the number of stroke survivors is expected to increase from 1.3 million to 2.1 million.

Costs associated with the increase could exceed $75 billion, including expected increases in health and social care costs, informal health care costs, and economic impacts. About a quarter of strokes affect people of working age, according to the report.

Bouverie said stroke would become the most unavoidable burden on the NHS if the next government failed to fundamentally address prevention, treatment and recovery.

The Stroke Association is calling on the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to publish a stroke prevention plan to help people of all ages reduce their risk of stroke.

This includes improvements in the way we detect and manage conditions that increase stroke risk, such as high blood pressure. The charity also wants all patients to have round-the-clock access to thrombectomy and surgery to remove blood clots from arteries.

This procedure is usually performed up to 6 hours after stroke symptoms begin.

The charity estimates that making thrombectomy universally available could save the health and care system 73 million people each year and make 1,600 more stroke survivors independent.

A DHSC spokesperson said: We are committed to improving stroke prevention, treatment and recovery for everyone. More than 90% of acute stroke care providers in the UK are equipped with artificial intelligence, which can shorten the time required for treatments such as thrombectomy by more than 60 minutes.

The first long-term workforce plan will help shift more care into the community and invest more in prevention and early intervention, and we have launched a new digital NHS health check that could prevent hundreds of additional strokes.

We are also taking action to encourage better lifestyle choices, such as creating a smoke-free generation and reducing the risk of stroke by reducing salt intake from food.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/apr/26/unsustainable-uk-predicted-to-see-50-spike-in-strokes-by-2035

