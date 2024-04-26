US to withdraw troops from Chad, Niger as African countries question counterterrorism role





WASHINGTON (AP) The United States will withdraw the majority of its troops from Chad and Niger as it works to restore key agreements governing the role the U.S. military could play in its counterterrorism operations, the United States announced Thursday. Pentagon.

The two African countries have been integral to U.S. military efforts to combat violent extremist organizations in the Sahel region, but Niger's ruling junta last month ended a deal allowing U.S. troops to operate in that country from West Africa. In recent days, neighboring Chad has also questioned whether an existing agreement covers U.S. troops operating there.

The United States will relocate most of the approximately 100 forces it has deployed to Chad for now, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said at a news briefing Thursday.

As negotiations continue with Chadian officials, US AFRICOM is currently considering repositioning some US military forces from Chad, parts of which were already scheduled to depart. This is a temporary step in the ongoing review of our security cooperation, which will resume after Chad's May 6 presidential election, Ryder said.

In Niger, the majority of the 1,000 American troops assigned there are also expected to leave, Ryder said.

U.S. and Nigerien officials were scheduled to meet Thursday in Niamey, Niger's capital, to begin discussions on an orderly and responsible withdrawal of U.S. forces, the State Department said in a statement Wednesday evening. Follow-up meetings between senior Pentagon and Niger officials are expected next week to coordinate the withdrawal process transparently and with mutual respect, Ryder said.

Called status of forces agreements, these agreements allow the United States to conduct critical counterterrorism operations within both countries' borders and have supported training for its military partners. These reversals have raised fears that American influence in Africa could lose ground in the face of overtures from Russia and China.

Relations have been strained between Niger and Western countries since mutinous soldiers overthrew the country's democratically elected president in July. Niger's junta has since ordered French forces to leave and turned to Russia for security.

Earlier this month, Russian military trainers arrived to bolster the country's air defenses and brought Russian equipment that they will train Nigeriens to use.

Niger plays a central role in U.S. military operations in Africa's Sahel region, a vast region south of the Sahara Desert. Washington is concerned about the spread of jihadist violence where local groups have pledged allegiance to al-Qaida and Islamic State groups.

Niger is home to a major U.S. air base in the city of Agadez, about 920 kilometers (550 miles) from the capital, which is used for manned and unmanned surveillance flights and other operations. The United States has also invested hundreds of millions of dollars in training the Nigerien army since its operations began in 2013.

Officials from the State Department, U.S. Africa Command and the Pentagon will work with the Chadian government to advocate for continued operations of U.S. forces, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday. Joint Chiefs, Admiral Christopher Grady.

Grady told The Associated Press in an interview that if the two countries ultimately decide the United States cannot stay, the military will have to look for alternatives to conduct counterterrorism missions across the Sahel.

If we are asked to leave, and things turn out this way after negotiations, then we will have to recalculate and find a new way to proceed, Grady said.

News of the departure of American forces in Chad was first reported by the New York Times.

