



The British-Rwandan Treaty was ratified as the Rwandan Security Act received royal assent. It marks the end of a big week in Congress and brings us one step closer to flights to Rwanda.

The internationally binding treaty between the UK and Rwanda addresses the Supreme Court's ruling on the partnership last year and introduced measures to make clear Rwanda will not send anyone back to unsafe countries. This treaty works closely with the Safety of Rwanda Act, which has now been approved by the King, to ensure that Rwanda is safe for the purpose of relocating people.

Home Secretary James Cleverly and Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta signed the treaty at a ceremony in Kigali in December 2023. Today, Thursday 25 April, the Government completed its ratification, including issuing a statement to Parliament confirming its intention to ratify the Treaty. . This will allow us to begin the final phase of our operational plan to get flights to Rwanda off the ground.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said:

We have said we will do what it takes to deliver this groundbreaking partnership, and today marks another important step forward.

Our strong laws and treaties ensure that Rwanda is a safe country. I am grateful for the continued cooperation of our Rwandan partners, who have helped us quickly advance treaty work and get us to this position.

We must make it clear that if you come here illegally you cannot stay, and we must do everything we can to remove incentives for dangerous Channel crossings and break the business models of the callous criminal organizations that drive this trade.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr. Vincent Biruta said:

We are pleased to have made important progress in implementing the Partnership for Immigration and Economic Development.

Rwanda has always been ready to accept immigrants and asylum seekers. To ensure the success of the partnership and to run parallel to the ratification of the Treaty, Rwanda has implemented legislation that addresses concerns raised in legal proceedings on the protection of asylum seekers and fast-tracked the application of Treaty guarantees.

Rwanda is ready to work with the UK to provide people coming here with the support and opportunities they need to build a new life in a safe and welcoming country.

Under the treaty, Rwanda strengthened its end-to-end asylum system with its own new legislation and created a specialized Asylum Appeals Tribunal to consider individual appeals of rejected applications. It has two co-chairs from Rwanda and other Commonwealth countries, and is made up of judges from various countries.

This strengthens the role of the Independent Monitoring Committee, which has the power to ensure compliance with obligations under the Treaty and set priority areas for monitoring.

The UK-Rwanda Migration and Economic Development Partnership has paved the way for an innovative new model to tackle irregular migration. Countries across Europe are seeking similar agreements, including those reached by Austria, Germany, Denmark and Italy with Albania.

The agreement is closely linked to wider measures to stop boating, which will reduce the number of small boats arriving by more than a third by 2023.

This includes work with international partners that prevented more than 26,000 border crossings last year and helped dismantle 82 organized crime groups since July 2020.

A new agreement between the UK and Albania has reduced Albanian small boat arrivals by more than 90%. We have recently taken another important step towards border security by signing a landmark agreement with Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-rwanda-treaty-completes-ratification-process

