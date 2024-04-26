China warns US of 'downward spiral' as Antony Blinken meets Xi Jinping





HONG KONG Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday as he wrapped up a three-day visit to China dominated by contentious issues and warnings from his hosts of another downward spiral in relationships.

The two men met Friday afternoon local time at the Great Hall of the People, an ornate and cavernous building next to Tiananmen Square.

Xi noted that this year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and China, and said the two countries should be partners rather than adversaries.

The world is big enough to accommodate the simultaneous development and prosperity of China and the United States, he said, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement, adding that the relationship between the United States and the China would stabilize once the United States adopts a positive and constructive view of China. development.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Blinken said the United States did not aim to stunt China's development or decouple the world's two largest economies.

We want China's economy to grow, he said, but how China develops is important.

That means fostering a healthy economic relationship in which American workers and businesses are treated equally and fairly, said Blinken, who cited what he called China's unfair trade practices and the risk that industrial overcapacity Chinese markets in key sectors such as solar panels and electric vehicles could lead to U.S. and other markets being flooded with Chinese products.

It is Blinkens' second visit in less than a year, as the two superpowers work to stabilize ties by renewing talks despite a growing list of geopolitical differences.

One of the main goals of Blinken's visit to China was to warn against its support for Russia's war against Ukraine, which began weeks after Moscow and Beijing declared a no-holds-barred partnership in 2022 Although China does not appear to be providing Russia with lethal assistance, Blinken said. As of Friday, the company was supplying machine tools, microelectronics and other dual-use items that make it the top supplier to Russia's defense industrial base.

Russia would find it difficult to continue its assault on Ukraine without China's support, he said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday in Beijing. Mark Schiefelbein / AFP – Getty Images

Other issues on the agenda included Chinese economic and trade practices that the United States considers unfair, Chinese aggression in the South China Sea, stability in the Taiwan Strait, nuclear and missile programs of North Korea and the war between Israel and Hamas.

Earlier Friday, Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where foreign dignitaries are often received.

There is no substitute, in our opinion, for face-to-face diplomacy to try to move forward, but also to ensure that we are as clear as possible on the areas in which we have differences, at least to avoid misunderstandings. , to avoid miscalculations, Blinken told Wang before the meeting.

Speaking through an interpreter before the meeting, Wang said the U.S.-China relationship has had its ups and downs, as well as twists and turns.

He said the relationship was beginning to stabilize but the negative factors were increasing.

China's legitimate rights to development have been unreasonably suppressed and our core interests face challenges, Wang said, apparently referring to U.S. export controls and other measures that Beijing says are aimed at limiting its economic growth.

Should China and the United States continue on the right path toward stability or return to a downward spiral? he said. This is a major issue for our two countries.

Blinken later described his meeting with Wang, which lasted more than three hours, as thorough and constructive.

According to a State Department statement, the two discussed next steps on a series of commitments that Xi and President Joe Biden made at their summit in California in November, including strengthening cooperation on counter-narcotics, military-to-military communication and discussions on artificial intelligence. risks and security, and facilitate exchanges between people.

Blinken announced Friday that the United States and China would hold their first discussions on artificial intelligence in the coming weeks.

The Biden-Xi summit, the first meeting between the two leaders in a year, aimed to stabilize US-China relations which had reached their lowest point in decades amid disputes over trade, technology, the status of Taiwan and the shooting down of a suspected plane. Chinese spy balloon over American territory.

Although ties have improved since then, they are being tested by strengthening U.S. security alliances in the Asia-Pacific region, U.S. concerns about Chinese goods flooding global markets, U.S. investigations on electric vehicles, shipbuilding and other Chinese industries, the possibility of an intensification of trade relations between the United States and China. tariffs on Chinese products and the passage of legislation this week that could lead to a US ban on the Chinese app TikTok.

The legislation, which Biden signed into law Wednesday as Blinken was arriving in China, also includes $8 billion for security in Taiwan, a self-governing island democracy that Beijing claims as its territory, and in the broader Indo-Pacific, where United States and China compete for influence.

Blinken last visited China in June, when he also met with Xi. That trip also included a stop in Shanghai, where Blinken met with U.S. business leaders and visited New York University's Shanghai campus.

