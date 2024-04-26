Snow is expected to fall in parts of the UK as temperatures are expected to drop to -3C.





According to the weather forecast, snow could fall across the UK on Thursday night and temperatures could fall as low as -3 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office said temperatures could fall below freezing in parts of northern England and Scotland on Thursday evening, with snow likely on hills more than 400 meters above sea level in northern England.

The Met Office said temperatures in April this year were 4-6C lower than the monthly average of 14-15C, so snow was more likely.

The forecaster added that frosty mornings and sub-zero overnight temperatures were expected in parts of the UK for the rest of the week before Arctic air dissipates and warmer weather sets in at the weekend.

Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said the cooler temperatures experienced in April were not unusual and were expected to return closer to seasonal averages over the weekend and early next week.

She said there would be scattered frost on Wednesday and Thursday nights, adding: The reason (lower temperatures) is because there is an area of ​​high pressure towards the west of the UK, causing northerly winds to blow across the UK. uk.

So because the air comes from near the North Pole, there are northerly winds that keep temperatures slightly below average, especially in eastern England.

The Met Office said there was a risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms in southern England over the weekend as an area of ​​low pressure moved across the country, causing unsettled weather and cloudy skies.

Mr Glaisyer said cold temperatures were expected to persist for the next few days, with eastern England experiencing particularly cold weather, he said, adding that temperatures could rise over the weekend and exceed seasonal averages by a degree or two in some areas.

She added that the freezing temperatures expected overnight in Scotland and northern England could extend into rural parts of Wales and parts of central England over the next two days.

However, forecasters said weather conditions were not exceptional and were slightly below average for the year.

Temperatures plummeted below freezing overnight in some parts of the country this week.

The Met Office said Friday would be a chilly start for most parts of the country, with showers continuing in the north and east and some sleet and snow falling over the hills.

After Friday, rain will fall across the country and winds will weaken.

On Saturday, the southwest wind will ease and the wind direction will change as temperatures rise.

