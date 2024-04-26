China's efforts to influence the US are bigger than TikTokExBulletin





A recently signed law requires the Chinese-owned TikTok app to be sold to address national security concerns. Joe Raedle/Getty Images .

switch captionJoe Raedle/Getty Images

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A new law passed this week would ban TikTok in the United States unless ByteDance, its Chinese owner, sells the popular video app.

National security is at the heart of the bipartisan concerns in Washington that motivate this law. Lawmakers say they fear the Chinese government is relying on ByteDance to use TikTok to suck up Americans' data, monitor them and spread false and misleading claims to American voters.

“It is not difficult to imagine how a platform that so facilitates commerce, political discourse and social debate could be covertly manipulated to serve the goals of an authoritarian regime,” Senator Mark Warner said this week, D-VA.

Many lawmakers who supported the bill said classified intelligence briefings had raised alarms about TikTok but had not yet made that information publicly available. Some members of Congress reacted, including Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts, who said that while he was concerned about many social networks' collection of user data, he had seen “no credible evidence” that TikTok poses a threat simply because its parent company is based in China.

So what do we know about China's efforts to manipulate Americans using social media, and what role does TikTok play?

China's Growing Information Operations

While much of the discussion about foreign election interference has focused on Russia since 2016, China poses a growing threat, according to the intelligence community, technology companies and independent researchers.

Beijing has stepped up its online information operations in recent years to support its broader goals, experts say. China “aims to sow doubt about U.S. leadership, undermine democracy, and expand Beijing’s influence,” the Office of the Director of National Intelligence wrote in its annual threat assessment earlier this year.

In previous cycles, this has taken the form of an attempt to shape U.S. policy toward China. For example, in a handful of midterm elections in 2022, Beijing has sought to promote candidates seen as pro-China and counter those seen as opposing its interests, according to a December report from the ODNI.

More recently, these efforts have shifted toward exploiting existing partisan divisions in the United States. This includes “Chinese entering the American public space, posing as Americans and posting inflammatory content on current events, social or political issues,” Clint Watts said. general manager of Microsoft's Threat Analysis Center.

Researchers from Microsoft as well as the nonprofit Institute for Strategic Dialogue identified accounts on X, formerly known as Twitter, posing as supporters of Donald Trump, attacking President Biden and tackling current issues such as immigration. Microsoft said some accounts even appeared to ask American voters about the issues that divided them most.

“Joe Biden 'belongs in a nursing home' not the White House,” one account posted, but the message also included Mandarin characters, apparently due to an incorrect browser setting, the ISD said.

Other China-linked accounts used AI-generated images to spread a baseless conspiracy theory that the U.S. government deliberately started last year's Maui wildfires to test a “weather weapon” military, Microsoft said.

Both Microsoft and ISD linked the posts they identified to Spamouflage, a Chinese network of fake social media accounts including Facebook, X and TikTok. Spam accounts have already launched attacks on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, praised China's response to COVID-19, and posted videos with AI-generated news anchors promoting Chinese leadership .

Last year, Facebook owner Meta said Spamouflage was the largest covert influence operation ever disrupted and linked it to Chinese law enforcement. However, despite their scale, these efforts have failed to gain many followers or have a significant impact.

“The scale of spamming has already been outweighed by its ineffective tactics and unconvincing content; if operators find a strategy that works, potentially enhanced by generative AI, this could start to become a real problem,” wrote Elise Thomas, senior analyst at ISD. .

TikTok has been used in these publicly identified Chinese operations, but researchers say they have not seen significant attention to the app beyond other popular platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. (TikTok is also difficult for researchers to access.)

Election officials in Taipei, Taiwan, inspect boxes containing ballots as counting began on January 13, 2024. China unsuccessfully attempted to influence Taiwan's elections through social media, including TikTok. Annabelle Chih/Getty Images .

switch captionAnnabelle Chih/Getty Images

Annabelle Chih/Getty Images China's information campaign against Taiwan

One place where China has more aggressively attempted to use TikTok to influence politics is Taiwan, which held its own presidential election in January.

Like the United States, China's goal is to undermine democracy, said Chihhao Yu, co-director of the Taiwan Information Environment Research Center (IORG).

He said the strategy is to “create an alternative worldview for Mandarin readers in Taiwan, of course, but also worldwide for Mandarin-speaking communities.”

Yu's group found what it calls proxy accounts on TikTok and YouTube that share videos identical to those posted on official state-controlled accounts on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, without any disclosure of their origins . Sometimes videos even appear on TikTok before being posted on official Douyin accounts.

“This means that the [Chinese government] doesn’t necessarily need one’s official footprint on TikTok to have influence on TikTok,” Yu said.

Other Taiwanese researchers have identified TikTok influencers who appear to use the same scripts to talk about controversial topics, like migrant workers. Some influencers who typically post videos about fashion and beauty have posted apparently scripted videos alleging election fraud.

Yet there is no suggestion that the Chinese government was coordinating with ByteDance in its use of TikTok influencers and proxy accounts.

And ultimately, these efforts to influence Taiwanese voters failed: the outgoing independence candidate, opposed to Beijing, was re-elected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/04/26/1247347363/china-tiktok-national-security The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos