The UK's Investigative Powers Bill has been approved into law.





Britain's controversial Investigative Powers (Amendment) Bill (IPB) 2024 will officially become law after receiving royal assent.

The bill, dubbed the “Snooper Charter” by critics, aims to expand the digital surveillance powers of the existing Investigative Powers Act 2016 (IPA) used by Britain's intelligence agencies, police, government and some emergency services.

Before the latest amendments came into force, the IPA already allowed authorized parties to collect information about UK citizens and utilize their communications activities phone calls and SMS texts.

The IPB's amendments add to the law's existing powers and help authorities retrieve more data. The government claims this is a way to tackle child abuse and “modern” threats to national security.

“A world-leading investigative powers system is vital to keeping the public safe,” said Security Minister Tom Tugendhat. “That’s why we’re making urgent, targeted changes to the Investigative Powers Act to keep the law aligned with rapidly changing technology and protect against modern threats to our national security.

“These changes mean we can better protect our citizens from serious risks like terrorism and online child sexual abuse, as well as better protect their privacy.”

The UK government has outlined changes including expanding the scope of data collection on UK citizens as a means of giving intelligence services and the National Crime Agency (NCA) “greater agility and speed” when responding to threats.

Among these changes is the ability for authorities to spy on targets by collecting Internet connection records. This allows investigators to see who called what phone number to which service (e.g. an app or website), where they were at the time, and when they connected.

The amendments also expand authorities' ability to collect large data sets of personal information about individuals who have low or no expectations of privacy. This includes data such as CCTV footage or images posted on social media.

There were hopes among the bill's opponents that major privacy concerns would lead to some of the controversial changes being repealed, but Britain's hard-line stance on national security prevailed.

Will Richmond-Coggan, privacy and data protection partner at national law firm Freeths, told The Register: Tech companies are concerned about extensive notification provisions associated with the introduction of new privacy technologies that could have the effect of impeding lawful surveillance.

“The most recent round of amendments introduced additional safeguards, such as a ‘triple lock’ approval process for surveillance of lawmakers, but ultimately the key elements of the bill will be the final version of the bill, just as it was in the earlier versions, i.e. publicly available in bulk. “We continue to expand the scope of how we collect and process datasets.”

Naturally, privacy campaigners strongly oppose the IPB and the changes it brings to UK law, saying it expands an already powerful tool for collecting data on UK citizens in bulk.

Technology trade group techUK said in a statement in March that it had “significant concerns” that the bill was being “rushed” through parliament without proper scrutiny.

IPB believes that collecting data in large quantities undermines the safety rails that guide intelligence services and could lead to wider data collection of millions of facial images, internet history and social media data.

techUK told The Register this week: “We are disappointed that the Government has failed to address widespread concerns about its potential negative impact as the Investigative Powers (Amendment) Bill receives Royal Assent.

“We remain concerned that these reforms risk weakening privacy protections, expanding surveillance powers, impeding security innovation, and exacerbating conflicts of international law without sufficient safeguards.

“As we explore the next steps for this Bill, we look forward to further engagement with consultations on how these provisions will work in practice to ensure a more workable and balanced system.”

“Sadly, but not surprisingly,” Privacy International said. [the IPB] This is little changed from the government's original proposals, meaning getting it into law is a major concern.

“This bill relaxes already inadequate safeguards in the Investigative Powers Act. It makes mass surveillance easier and gives the UK the option to control, or perhaps reduce, the security and privacy of internet services used by billions of people around the world. provides “

Potential threats to security updates for commercial software

Another major concern relates to amendments to the IPB that would force technology companies to consult with the UK government before releasing security updates to their software.

This is a big problem, as opponents of the bill believe it will weaken the UK's security posture, potentially delaying the rollout of key security features unnecessarily and making the UK a more popular target for cybercriminals.

For example, Apple, which famously refused to give in to the FBI's attempt to open the San Bernadino gunman's iPhone, banned iMessage and FaceTime in the UK over concerns that security could be compromised. He said he would consider withdrawing.

The company branded IPB's rules “unprecedented government overreach,” adding that the changes were “an attempt to secretly deny new user protections globally, preventing us from delivering them to our customers.”

Abigail Burke, platform power program manager at the Open Rights Group, told The Register before the IPB was debated in parliament that the proposal amounted to an “attack on technology.”

Of course, IPB is joining long-standing calls to end end-to-end encryption (E2EE). The government argues that E2EE hinders efforts to address national security threats. This view was once again reflected. [PDF] Actually, just this week.

The online safety bill was passed last year after an arduous process that raised equally loud concerns from privacy campaigners about so-called “spying provisions” aimed at capturing encrypted private messages.

The UK government has acknowledged that it is not “technically possible” to scan encrypted chats, but has not ruled out asking companies to do so in the future when E2EE becomes illegal. For example in the UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2024/04/26/investigatory_powers_bill/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos