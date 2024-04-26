Kylie Jenner Is Not Pregnant, But Still Dating Timothée Chalamet





Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are not expecting their first baby together despite unfounded claims to the contrary.

“Kylie is not pregnant,” multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly of the 26-year-old reality TV star, who shares two children with ex Travis Scott.

False claims that Jenner is pregnant were first floated by comedian Daniel Tosh earlier this month. A few weeks later, an X account made the same unfounded claims that went viral online.

Unexpectedly, Jenner and Chalamet are still together and are now traveling long distances. Jenner lives in California with her children Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, while Chalamet is currently in production on A Complete Unknown, a Bob Dylan biopic, in New York and New Jersey.

“Kylie and Timothée stayed in touch during her stay [Manhattan] they are filming and are still together,” the insider said.

Jenner and Chalamet were first linked in April 2023, four months before their public debut. The couple was seen packing on the PDA at Beyoncé's birthday Renaissance concert in Los Angeles in August 2023, weeks before jointly attending New York Fashion Week and the US Open.

Gotham/GC Images

“Everything is fine between them. They both have very busy schedules but make as much time for each other as possible,” a second source exclusively told Us in January. “Timothée always makes Kylie smile. They have a very special bond .

According to our source, things got more serious between the two over the new year.

“They have a lot of mutual friends and they like the same music. They also have a similar sense of humor,” the second source added. “Timothée always makes Kylie laugh, and she can't stop smiling when she's around him. Obviously there's a physical attraction there, but they also connect on a deeper level.

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Jenner has also supported Chalamet's career milestones, joining him for his appearance on Saturday Night Live in November 2023, the world premieres of Wonka in late 2023, and the Golden Globes in January. He was nominated for a trophy and had Jenner by his side all night.

Despite how their relationship has evolved, Jenner has refused to comment publicly on their romance.

“I just don't want to talk about personal things,” she told the New York Times in March, also denying that Chalamet had an impact on her style. “I don’t know how I feel about that. … I just haven't felt like my face or my appearance has been accepted for years and years. There is nothing anyone can say right now that will hurt me.

With reporting by Travis Cronin and Amanda Williams

