



Hannah Bunting and Michael Thrasher look at where the political parties stand, what they stand for and what voters should look out for as they head to the polls on May 2 to cast their ballots in the local election.

Find out what to look out for in the mayoral, police and crime commissioner elections here.

It's that time of year again when voters head to the polls to elect their local councilors, mayors and police and crime commissioners (PCCs). Not all councils have scheduled elections, but across England and Wales, any registered voter with sufficient identification will be able to vote in one or more of three types of contests on 2 May.

2024 is a complicated year for local elections. More than 2,600 lawmakers are up for election, but that's almost half of last year's figure as we enter the valley of the election cycle.

The Conservatives are most vulnerable to widespread losses and the inevitable comparisons between this vote and the general election now just months away will place additional pressure on Rishi Sunak's government if the party underperforms.

Last year, Labor surpassed the Conservatives as the largest local government party for the first time in 20 years. Most of these May seats were last contested in 2021 (rather than 2020) due to the pandemic. This was before the party started and while the Conservatives were enjoying a post-vaccination rebound in national opinion polls. The 2021 party did so well that it will always be difficult to replicate its success.

Rallings and Thrashers estimated the National Equivalent Vote (NEV) for The Sunday Times in 2021, putting the Liberal Democrats in third place on 15%, 10 points ahead of Labour. Both major parties fared slightly worse than polls suggested at the time. Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats have doubled their national voting intent estimates. It was the Conservative Party's best performance since 2008.

Previous success means the Conservatives will fall further. A Sky News poll, which tracks voting intentions across the country, currently has Labor ahead of the Conservatives by 20 points. The Conservatives' estimated share has halved since May 2021. Three years and two changes of prime minister later, public opinion was out of favor with the Conservatives and they suffered losses. seats and congress are expected. Their size will determine how bad of a night it is for them.

But there is some potential silver lining for the Conservatives. Of the 107 local governments holding elections this year, the majority (71%) are electing only a third of their members, meaning there is little room for councils to change hands. Due to their lackluster performance in 2023, when they were contesting for different seats in some of the same chambers, they also have less to lose as they control just 18 chambers. Labor continues to underperform in local elections relative to opinion poll numbers, but this is offset by the Liberal Democrats' trend of campaign success. And the right-wing rival Reform Party has only 300 candidates. By contrast, the Greens are fielding 1,600 candidates and have shown they can win votes from Labor and the Conservatives, especially those whose main policy concerns are the environment.

2024 Defense Stone

Parliament Conservative Labor Liberal Democratic Party Green Independent Other Total Metropolitan Autonomous Region 194 503 63 22 10 20 812 Unitary Council 202 156 99 31 14 2 504 Regional Council 593 314 256 54 88 38 1,343 Total 989 973 418 107 112 2,659

(Including 23 by-elections)

Congress advocates 2024

Type Conservative Labor Liberal Democratic Party Total No Control Total Metropolitan Boroughs 3 25 – 3 31 Unitary Council 3 7 1 7 18 Local Councils 12 13 9 24 58 Total 18 45 10 34 107

Candidates Running in 2024 Congressional Elections

Type Conservative Labor Liberal Democratic Party Green Reform Others Total Metropolitan Autonomous District 746 811 550 570 146 520 3,343 Single Council 490 463 398 269 53 252 1,925 District Council 1,279 1,158 859 808 125 528 4,757 Total 2,51 2,432 1,807 1,647 324 1,300 10,025

Once you get your results, there are a few important things to pay attention to. The two councils of Dorset and Gloucester sit in the Conservative heartland, but control of the party hangs on a knife's edge. The Liberal Democrats and Greens have challenged the Conservatives' dominance in both areas. Losing both could pave the way for Sir Ed Davey's party to a landslide victory in the south west. Bristol is a key and credible target for Green party control and is one of the few local authorities that elects all councilors at the same time.

In the local authorities of Hastings, Pendle and Burnley, some Labor councilors resigned as independent councillors, largely due to differences of opinion over the party's approach to the Gaza conflict. Following the Rochdale council by-election won by George Galloway, his Labor Party is recruiting candidates to challenge Labor there. If these areas move away from Labour, it could indicate problems for Keir Starmer in areas essential to a parliamentary majority.

Plymouth City Council oscillates between Labor and Conservative control, with each party currently having one member. This was where UKIP performed well during the pre-Brexit referendum period. Reform has 13 candidates in the region this time around, making it one of the key places to win the vote. If they achieve this, it will likely be at the expense of both major parties.

Overall, the trend of smaller party success, with voters choosing parties other than the Conservatives and Labor, could challenge the narrative that a Labor landslide victory in a UK general election is doomed.

benchmark

conservative

Regions that lost 500+ failed to win the mayoralty of the East Midlands, Tees Valley or West Midlands. Several defeats for PCC. Ahead of the general election, half of all seats were lost, making recovery more difficult.

Get 250 losses and win one of three key markets. It is back to pre-2021 levels, but much more competitive with Labor than opinion polls suggest.

100 losses is a successful damage limitation exercise. He won mayoral races twice. Maybe the general election hasn't been lost yet.

labor

350 achieved a comparable performance last year, but its popularity in local elections still falls short of Blair-era levels and it is struggling to reach 40% in the national equivalent vote.

200 makes it clear that they are getting below par and not living up to their poll ratings.

100 gets red flags, with the party damaged regionally by its debate over Gaza and its general policy direction.

Liberal Democratic Party

Gains of 150 were made by taking control of two houses of parliament, underscoring the threat to the Conservatives in southern England.

The 50 gain is unremarkable considering the unpopular Tory government. Still struggling to repeat the success of the 90s and 2000s.

greens

Further modest progress is likely, but the biggest reward is overall control of Bristol.

Written by Dr Hannah Bunting, Lecturer in Quantitative British Politics at the University of Exeter, and Professor Michael Thrasher, Professor Emeritus of Political Science at the University of Exeter, Co-Director of the Elections Center and Sky News Elections Analyst.

