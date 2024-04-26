Ukraine withdraws US-supplied Abrams tanks from front lines due to drone threatsExBulletin





Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth examines the latest version of the M1A2 Abrams main battle tank as she tours the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center February 16, 2023 in Lima, Ohio. Carlos Osorio/AP .

switch captionCarlos Osorio/AP

Carlos Osorio/AP

WASHINGTON Ukraine has so far sidelined U.S.-supplied Abrams M1A1 main battle tanks in its fight against Russia, in part because Russian drone warfare has made it too difficult for them to operate without being detected or attacked, two U.S. military officials told The Associated Press.

The United States agreed to send 31 Abrams to Ukraine in January 2023 after an aggressive, months-long campaign by kyiv, arguing that the tanks, which cost about $10 million each, were critical to their ability to break through the lines Russians.

But the battlefield has changed significantly since then, notably with the ubiquitous use of Russian surveillance drones and hunter-killer drones. These weapons have made it more difficult for Ukraine to protect tanks when they are quickly detected and tracked by Russian drones or shells.

Five of the 31 tanks have already been lost to Russian attacks.

The proliferation of drones on the Ukrainian battlefield means “there is no open ground that one can cross without fear of detection,” a senior defense official told reporters on Thursday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to provide an update on U.S. military support for Ukraine ahead of Friday's meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

The United States will work with Ukraine to review its tactics

For now, the tanks have been removed from the front lines and the United States will work with the Ukrainians to reset their tactics, said Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Christopher Grady and a third defense official, who confirmed the decision on condition of anonymity. .

“When you think about the way combat has evolved, massive armor in an environment where unmanned aerial systems are ubiquitous can be at risk,” Grady told the AP in an interview this week, adding that tanks are still important.

“Now there’s a way to do it,” he said. “We will work with our Ukrainian partners and other partners on the ground to help them think about how they could use this, in this kind of current changed environment, where everything is seen immediately.”

News of the sidelined tanks comes as the United States marks the second anniversary of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a coalition of about 50 countries that meets monthly to assess Ukraine's needs on the battlefield and identify where to find the ammunition, weapons or maintenance needed to maintain Ukraine. equipped troops.

Recent aid packages, including the billion-dollar military assistance package signed Wednesday by President Joe Biden, also reflect a broader reorientation of Ukrainian forces in the evolving fight.

The United States is expected to announce Friday that it will also provide about $6 billion in long-term military aid to Ukraine, U.S. officials said, adding that aid would include highly sought-after munitions for air defense systems Patriot. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public.

New US funding for counter-drone capabilities

The billion-dollar program emphasized counter-drone capabilities, including specially modified .50-caliber rounds to counter drone systems; additional air defenses and munitions; and a host of alternative, cheaper vehicles, including Humvees, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles.

The United States also confirmed for the first time that it is supplying long-range ballistic missiles called ATACM, which allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russian-occupied areas without having to advance and be further exposed to drone detection or Russian fortified defenses.

Although drones pose a significant threat, the Ukrainians also have not adopted tactics that could have made the tanks more effective, one of the U.S. defense officials said.

After announcing it would supply Ukraine with the Abrams tanks in January 2023, the United States this spring began training Ukrainians at the Grafenwoehr military base in Germany on how to maintain and use them. They also taught the Ukrainians how to use them in combined arms warfare where tanks operate as part of an armored force advance system, coordinating movements with aerial offensive fire, infantry troops and air assets.

As spring progressed and Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive stalled, switching from training tanks in Germany to sending Abrams to the battlefield was seen as imperative to breaking through the Russian fortified lines. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in September on his Telegram channel that the Abrams had arrived in Ukraine.

Since then, however, Ukraine has used them only limitedly and has not integrated combined arms warfare into its operations, the defense official said.

During the recent withdrawal from Avdiivka, a town in eastern Ukraine that has been the center of intense fighting for months, several tanks were lost to Russian attacks, the official said.

A long congressional delay in passing new funding for Ukraine forced its forces to ration their munitions, and in some cases they were able to return fire only once every five or more times they were targeted by Russian forces.

At Avdiivka, Ukrainian forces were severely underequipped and responded to Russian glide bombs and hunter-killer drones with whatever ammunition they had left.

