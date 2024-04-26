Britain summons Russian ambassador on suspicion of arson plot for Briton recruited as spy | uk news





The Foreign Office has recalled Russia's ambassador to Britain after a British man was charged with plotting arson against a London business with links to Ukraine.

The 20-year-old is accused of leading hostile state activities to benefit Moscow, in part by recruiting others for arson attacks last month.

“The UK remains deeply concerned about allegations of malicious activity organized by Russia on British soil,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said on Friday.

“We call for an immediate halt to this activity, and we will continue to work with our allies to deter and defend against all threats emanating from Russia.”

Dylan Earl has reportedly engaged in targeting businesses to benefit the Russian state.

He was charged under the National Security Act 2023, the first case to include criminal charges under the new spy law.

Earl was accused of attempting to recruit individuals to engage in fraudulent activities, conduct research and reconnaissance on targets and provide material support to foreign intelligence agencies conducting UK-related activities, prosecutors said.

After the allegations became known, the Foreign Affairs and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) said it had summoned Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin.

Earl is accused of organizing and paying for arson attacks on two industrial properties in Leyton, east London, on March 20.

It took 60 firefighters to put out the fire.

He added: “We will use the full power of our criminal justice system to bring to justice anyone found guilty of offenses related to foreign interference.”

Four other people have also been charged in connection with the incident, which can now be reported.

The CPS said in a statement that reporting restrictions were lifted on Friday, allowing all defendants to be named.

Two other men – 60-year-old Paul English and 21-year-old Ny Mensah – were also charged with aggravated arson.

Jake Reeves, 22, is charged with agreeing to receive material benefit from a foreign intelligence agency and aggravated arson.

A fifth man, Dmitrijus Paulauska, 22, was charged with providing information about terrorist acts.

The Earl appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in central London last Saturday, and at English and Mensah on Monday. They were all remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on May 10.

Reeves and Paulauska appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday and their case was adjourned to the same date.

Commander Dominic Murphy, commander of the Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism command, said: “These are very serious allegations but I would like to reassure the public that I do not believe there is a greater threat to them in relation to this matter.” “This investigation is ongoing,” he added.

Nick Price, head of the CPS's special crime and counter-terrorism unit, said: “Criminal proceedings against these defendants are ongoing. No one should be viewing, commenting or sharing information online that could breach their right to a fair trial. “He said.

