US announces $6 billion long-term military aid package for Ukraine

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday announced a $6 billion long-term military aid package for Ukraine, the largest to date, that will allow the United States to purchase new equipment produced by the American defense industry for the Ukrainian army.

This is the largest security assistance program we have undertaken to date. It will include critical interceptors for Ukraine's Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems, more counter-drone systems and support equipment, significant quantities of artillery munitions, as well as air-to-ground munitions and maintenance and sustainment support, Austin said during a news conference Friday.

The announcement comes just days after the United States announced a billion-dollar program that would quickly deliver equipment to Ukraine from its U.S. stockpiles, following President Joe Biden's signing of a much-delayed $95 billion additional aid package on Wednesday.

Biden said moments after signing the legislation that aid shipments to Ukraine would begin within hours. The equipment planned as part of the $6 billion program announced Friday, however, will take much longer to arrive.

Unlike reduction plans that take military equipment directly from U.S. stockpiles, the aid announced Friday is part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which contracts with the industry to procure the equipment. USAI aims to provide Ukraine with a long-term supply of weapons and equipment.

Austin said Friday that the delivery schedule would depend on the systems purchased, but that the Pentagon was going to move as quickly as possible to get them the capability as fast as industry can produce it.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, speaking alongside Austin on Friday, said the USAI package would offer Ukraine more flexibility.

They actually had to ration ammo over time, Brown said. And so with this package, and the factors that come with it, it gives them a little bit more flexibility to be able to operate and use that capability effectively against the Russian threat.

The Austin and Browns press conference followed the virtual Ukrainian Defense Contact Group meeting Friday morning, held two years to the day since the very first meeting in Germany.

Before the meetings began, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the group of allies, thanking them for their support but also urging them to send more aid, including in air defense.

Austin praised the Ukrainians at Friday's news conference for being able to hold on without significant U.S. support in recent months, and said the capabilities that will begin to flow in will help them do a lot better.

In my talks with Ukrainian leaders, they are confident that they can continue to hold on and that as they become a little stronger, they will have options available, he said.

This story has been updated with additional details.

