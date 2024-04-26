2 dead after UK switches from analog to digital phone lines





The telecoms industry's transition from analogue to digital phone systems has been partially halted after the deaths of two Virgin Media O2 customers due to the failure of their telemedicine devices following the upgrade process.

Last year's incident prompted the government to announce in December that it had secured industry commitments to protect vulnerable customers in response to a Freedom of Information request from the Financial Times.

The disclosure of the deaths follows warnings from local governments and campaigners about the risks posed by the industry-led switch, which affects devices such as landlines and personal alarms.

According to a response from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, telemedicine users died after about 6-8 days and 4-6 days in June and November 2023, respectively, due to device failures.

Virgin Media O2 said it did not provide any telemedicine devices of its own. The FOI response did not specify the cause of the error or the manufacturer of the device.

But the department said it had taken action since being notified of the incident in November, including meeting Virgin Media O2 chief executive Lutz Schuler and Britain's communications regulator Ofcom.

Last February the watchdog launched an investigation into Virgin Media O2's compliance with its obligations while migrating customers from analogue to digital landlines.

Involuntary migration to digital landlines has been paused under a December charter agreed by the industry.

The Department of Health and Social Care estimated that 1.8 million people used telemedicine services in the UK last year.

The industry said the move to digital networks was necessary to improve reliability and resilience compared to traditional analogue phone lines, which increase the risk of outages.

According to the response, both deceased were known to be suffering from underlying diseases. One lived in Greater Manchester and the other in Greater London.

DSIT did not have information on whether the device failure was a serious contributing factor or cause of death and warned that the situation may not have changed significantly if the device was fully operational.

Last December, providers including Virgin Media O2 and BT committed under the charter not to carry out involuntary migrations until all possible measures were taken to protect vulnerable consumers.

The charter stipulated that telemedicine users would not be migrated to digital landline service without confirmation that a working solution was in place.

Virgin Media O2 said it had paused all landline migrations in December while it reviewed and improved its processes.

The company said this includes checking phone lines for people who have already moved, strengthening communications and working more closely with the UK's telemedicine trade body.

It added that no currently vulnerable or telehealth clients will be relocated and that when they reopen, additional checks will be carried out in homes to ensure landlines are active and telehealth providers are aware of any alarm device issues.

Virgin Media O2 said it was essential that all parties, including local authorities and telemedicine companies, stepped up and took responsibility.

It also called on the government to establish a telemedicine charter to promote better data sharing, equipment operability and home support.

BT said the tragic incident serves to highlight why collaboration between key players is important to safely deliver the UK's digital landline transition.

In a separate statement, DSIT said it was shocked and saddened to hear of these deaths and its thoughts are with the families affected.

The Department stepped up to ensure we secured contracts with the largest network providers and operators and strengthened protections for vulnerable consumers because it was clear that the failures of these providers were unacceptable.

The department said it continues to closely monitor providers' compliance with these new measures.

