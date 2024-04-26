Britain's Rwanda policy is a callous response to migration, Ireland's deputy prime minister says | Immigration and Asylum





The British government's Rwanda policy has been described by Ireland's deputy prime minister as a callous response to immigration, which he said could result in an influx of asylum seekers arriving in Ireland.

Michel Martin, Tnaiste of Ireland, said asylum seekers fearing deportation from the UK to Rwanda were seeking refuge in Ireland.

Ireland has hosted more than 100,000 refugees, about three quarters of whom are from Ukraine. This influx has coincided with a severe housing crisis that has driven up rents and homelessness and sparked anti-immigrant sentiment. Riots destroyed parts of central Dublin last November.

Martin, who is also Ireland's foreign minister, said asylum seekers were seeking refuge here and within the European Union instead of facing possible deportation to Rwanda.

Michel Martin, Tnaiste of Ireland, said Rwanda's policy would not address migration issues. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Martin said during a visit to Jordan on Wednesday: There are 11 million refugees in Ukraine and millions more in Sudan. But in my view, the kind of knee-jerk reaction like the Rwanda policy won't really do anything to solve this problem.

His comments, reported in the Daily Telegraph, come as Rwanda's bill allowing asylum seekers who arrived in the UK by irregular means to be deported to Kigali was approved by the king and ratified into the Rwanda Security Act.

Earlier this week, Emmanuel Macron criticized immigration policies that send people to African countries, calling them a betrayal of us. [European] value. The French president made the remarks Thursday in a wide-ranging speech aimed at warning Europe against becoming too dependent on other countries for security and trade.

On immigration, he said he did not believe in this model that some wanted to adopt. This means finding third countries, such as Africa, and sending immigrants there.

He added: This is a betrayal of our values ​​and will lead us down a new path of dependence on third countries.

The cost of the Rwanda transaction will be $1.8 million for the first 300 people deported, the National Audit Office has confirmed.

Matthew Rycroft, the most senior Home Office official who has overseen the scheme for two years, previously told MPs there was no evidence to show it had a deterrent effect in boosting value for money.

Home Office officials have privately warned that thousands of asylum seekers risk disappearing once removals begin, and they do not want to be notified that they are being sent to Kigali.

