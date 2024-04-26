U.S. to provide $6 billion to fund long-term weapons for Ukraine, officials say





(AP) The United States is expected to announce Friday that it will provide about $6 billion in long-term military aid to Ukraine, U.S. officials said, adding that the aid would include highly sought-after munitions for defense systems. Patriot air defense.

Officials said the aid would be financed through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which funds longer-term contracts with the defense industry and means it could take several months for the weapons to arrive, or even several years. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public.

The new funding, the largest tranche of USAI aid sent to date, will include a wide range of air defense munitions, such as the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAM) and rocket system High Mobility Artillery (HIMARS), as well as Patriot munitions, Switchblade and Puma drones, counter-drone systems and artillery.

The announcement is expected to come as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin convenes a virtual meeting of defense officials from Europe and around the world on Friday to discuss international aid to Ukraine. The gathering Austin created and known as the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group has met about once a month for two years and is the main forum for arms contributions to kyiv for the war.

This follows the White House's decision earlier this week to approve the delivery of $1 billion in weapons and equipment to Ukraine. These weapons include various munitions, including air defense munitions and large quantities of artillery shells in high demand by Ukrainian forces, as well as armored vehicles and other weapons.

However, this aid will reach Ukraine quickly as it is being removed from Pentagon shelves, including warehouses in Europe.

These large back-to-back programs are the result of the new infusion of approximately $61 billion in funding for Ukraine that was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on Wednesday. And they are providing the weapons kyiv desperately needs to block the progress Russian forces are making in the war.

Bitterly divided members of Congress have been deadlocked over funding for months, forcing House Speaker Mike Johnson to assemble a bipartisan coalition to pass the bill. The $95 billion foreign aid plan, which also included billions for Israel and Taiwan, passed the House on Saturday and the Senate approved it on Tuesday.

Senior U.S. officials have described dire battlefield conditions in Ukraine as troops run out of ammunition and Russian forces advance.

Since Russia's invasion in February 2022, the United States has sent more than $44 billion worth of weapons, maintenance, training and spare parts to Ukraine.

Among the weapons supplied to Ukraine were Abrams M1A1 battle tanks. But Ukraine has now sidelined them in part because Russia's drone war has made it too difficult for them to operate without detection or attack, two U.S. military officials told The Associated Press.

