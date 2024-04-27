Reforming Britain's unique structure centered on Nigel Farage





Reform UK’s leadership calls it an entrepreneurial political start-up. Unusually, the right-wing populist party also has a structure centered around Nigel Farage.

Arch-Brexiter Farage helped set up Reform as a limited company run by a small number of directors in 2018, drawing on lessons learned from running the infighting UK Independence Party. Tilted.

Farage retired from politics three years ago but remains a director and majority shareholder. He is also the honorary chairman.

Farage's role within the party is being questioned by broadcasting watchdog Ofcom ahead of this year's general election. Last March, regulators launched an investigation into right-wing broadcaster GB News into whether Farage broke fairness rules that ban politicians from acting as news presenters.

But Farage disputes being called a politician. Responding to the inquiry, he told GB News viewers on March 4 that he had not had executive or fiduciary responsibility for reform for many years and had not been an activist or candidate.

Perhaps some establishment pressure is being exerted on regulators, he added. I don't know, but I tell you what kind of people want to come and fight me. I am ready whenever you want.

Ofcom on Wednesday warned broadcasters about the importance of impartiality ahead of this year's general election, although it did not outright ban the use of politicians as presenters. We previously posted a notice about this issue on GB News.

The regulator's guidance does not explicitly state whether the definition of a politician includes directors or majority shareholders of a political party. However, as a company director, Farage has a series of fiduciary responsibilities under UK company law.

Rupert Cowper-Coles, a partner at law firm RPC, said Farage had such a prominent role within the party that it was difficult to see how he was sitting on both sides of the fence. If he looks like a politician and makes squealing noises, he probably is a politician.

The Reform Party's current leader, Richard Tice, has floated the idea of ​​his predecessor returning as an electoral candidate but has sought to quash rumors that he will take the helm of the party.

But company filings show that Farage owns 53% of Reform UK Ltd, so he could make a decision to sack Tice as a director or unilaterally dissolve the organization, marking him as the party's ultimate kingmaker.

Tice holds a minority stake of about a third of the total, while Chief Executive Officer Paul Oakden and party treasurer Mehrtash Azami each own less than 7%.

The threat to Chancellor Rishi Sunak's right flank has increased the impact of the reforms. The ruling Conservatives lost more centrist voters to Labor and the Liberal Democrats, averaging around 12% in a Financial Times poll.

You are viewing a snapshot of an interactive graphic. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Tice attributed part of this progress to party structures. In fast-growing companies, someone at the top needs to make decisions, he told the FT.

Reforms rarely occur. Political parties in the UK have traditionally been made up of unincorporated associations made up of members, rather than incorporated as corporations. The party's rules are usually set out in a written constitution, and its affairs are handled by committees chosen by its members.

Conservative academic Matthew Goodwin said the reforms were shaped by the persistent factionalism and internal strife that had plagued Ukip. Tice and Farage have learned lessons from the past, he said.

While some parties register subsidiaries for commercial purposes or asset management, so do local associations or clubs that carry out business activities.

All political parties, including Reform, must register separately with the Electoral Commission and comply with their obligations under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000 (PPERA).

PPERA requires political parties to register their officials, including party leaders and treasurers, with the National Election Commission.

The thousands of Reform members who pay $25 each in annual dues have limited participation in party affairs.

Because there is a meeting, members have a say. We had more than a dozen different policy groups reflected in the draft agreement. [the partys election manifesto]Tice said.

Richard Tice noted that the party was likely to change its structure eventually, but did not consider such a move urgent as members' input was not always needed. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Reform Party co-deputy leader Ben Habib said the current structure was needed to make decisions quickly. Now it's a fantastic model because it helps us break through, because it was a rebel party, he said.

But he acknowledged that a private company with control given to just two people is likely to be unsustainable in the long term.

GB News has played a key role in increasing the visibility of reform leadership, along with News UK's Talk TV channel, where joint deputy CEO David Bull hosts the programme.

The agency grossly underestimates GB News' reach outside the M25. The further it goes, the more people are watching it, Tice said.

Gill Hind, of consultancy Enders Analysis, said Ofcom had fallen behind and was trying to catch up.

When Ofcom rules need to be reviewed [based] Hind added that he understands that our broadcaster wants to do fair news. Because it helps people's interests and democracy, Hind added.

A spokesman for Farage said: [Nigel] Farage does not have an active role or legal position in Reform UK as defined by PPERA. He considers himself a broadcaster, not a politician, and has not been elected to office since Brexit.

GB News said: GB News has decided to be regulated and continues to take its obligations seriously.

Farage has not said whether he plans to run as a candidate in the upcoming general election. To do so, he would have to quit his lucrative role as a TV presenter about a month before voters go to the polls.

If he remains with the right-wing broadcaster during the election, he will be subject to strengthened rules on fairness.

Tice noted that it is possible the party will eventually change its structure, but he does not believe such a move is urgent because members' input, while welcome, is not always necessary. He said the overall advisor would advise and the directors would decide.

