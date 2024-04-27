US economic growth plunges in first quarter of 2024





Janet Yellen, US Secretary of the Treasury, former Chair of the Federal Reserve. 2024.

The publication, on April 25, of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the 1st quarter of 2024 surprised practically all forecasters. The first three months of 2024 were characterized by a notable deceleration in US economic growth, marking its lowest level in almost two years. The same data release found that inflation, as measured by the core personal consumption price index of U.S. GDP (quarter-over-quarter), accelerated by 3.7 per cent, above the 3.4 percent expected, disrupting a brief period characterized by robust demand and moderate pricing pressures. These conditions previously favored optimism about a so-called soft landing.

The initial GDP estimate showed an annualized quarterly growth rate of 1.6 percent, below all economists' predictions (surveys predicted 2.5 percent). This deceleration was mainly attributed to a rapid decline in personal consumption, which grew at a slower-than-expected rate of 2.5 percent (compared to estimates of 3.0 to 3.5 percent). Additionally, the widening trade deficit has exerted the most significant downward pressure on U.S. economic growth since 2022. These numbers reflect a significant loss of momentum after a surprisingly robust economic performance last year.

Business inventories weighed on growth for a second consecutive quarter and private capital spending remained weak. However, excluding the impact of inventories, government spending and trade, inflation-adjusted final sales to domestic private buyers, a key indicator for assessing underlying demand, increased at a rate of 3.1 percent. The GDP report further indicated a substantial increase in spending on services, the most significant since the third quarter of 2021, mainly driven by spending on healthcare and financial services. But spending on goods fell for the first time in more than 12 months, mainly limited by reduced purchases of motor vehicles and gasoline.

Stagflation surges, characterized simultaneously by high inflation and slowing economic growth, represent a formidable challenge for policymakers. Although a recession typically prompts central banks to cut interest rates, stagflation has historically been associated, at least initially, with restrictive monetary policy measures despite weakening growth trajectories. Recent developments in financial markets reflect a growing awareness of this possibility, with options on Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) futures indicating a 21.4 percent chance of a Fed rate hike by here December, marking its highest level since the Federal Reserve signaled the conclusion of its previous rate-hiking cycles. It should be noted, however, that another aspect of the emergence of stagflationary conditions and rising unemployment has not yet materialized. However, US labor markets are slowing and warrant continued monitoring.

Since the end of the pandemic, there have been periods of economic weakness suggestive of both the onset of a recession and the emergence of stagflation (mild stagflation). In April 2023, we forecast a slowdown in U.S. economic growth that could lead to a recession by September 2024. Unlike most prognoses, which predicted a recession by the end of 2023, our more patient stance was based on a number of factors, including the recognition that significant fiscal stimulus could generate higher GDP figures. (Another idea, confirmed repeatedly, is that pandemic-related policy distortions could persist for years.) At this point, it is still too early to determine whether the first-quarter 2024 GDP numbers are an isolated episode weakness or the beginning of a tendency towards contraction. Right now, this should be a stark reminder of the fragility that underpins much of post-Covid economic growth, built as it has been on the unsustainable pillars of fiscal and monetary stimulus.

Peter C. Earle

Peter C. Earle, Ph.D, is a senior researcher who joined AIER in 2018. He holds a PhD in economics from the University of Angers, a master's degree in applied economics from American University , an MBA (Finance) and a BS. in engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Prior to joining AIER, Dr. Earle spent over 20 years as a trader and analyst with a number of securities firms and hedge funds in the New York metropolitan area, and also conducted trading activities. in-depth advice in the cryptocurrencies and gaming sectors. His research focuses on financial markets, monetary policy, macroeconomic forecasting, and economic measurement issues. He has been quoted by the Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Barron's, Bloomberg, Reuters, CNBC, Grants Interest Rate Observer, NPR and many other media outlets and publications.

