With eyes fixed on American college campuses, students stress: Gaza is why we are here | Israel's War on Gaza News





Global attention has turned to universities across the United States, where students have set up encampments to demand action to end Israel's war in the Gaza Strip.

The growing protests have taken root on the campuses of some of the nation's largest academic institutions, including Columbia and Harvard.

And in recent weeks, they have sparked heated debates around free speech, Palestinian solidarity activism in the United States and the use of force to disperse student protesters, among other issues.

But the students at the heart of the movement say the reason they began their protests, the urgent need to end Israel's deadly bombing of Gaza, risks being lost in a cacophony of voices and distractions.

Gaza is why we are here. Gaza is where we do this, said Rue, a student at New York's New School who asked to be identified only by her first name for fear of reprisals.

The New School encampment is happening because we want to make sure we do what we can to stop this genocide, Rue told Al Jazeera.

List of demands

Encampments have sprung up at universities and colleges across the United States this month as the Palestinian death toll in Gaza passed the 34,300 mark amid reports of mass graves discovered in the coastal enclave.

The students released a list of demands to their respective universities, including divestment from any companies that could profit from the war in Gaza or provide weapons and other support to the Israeli military.

They also called for an end to retaliation against students who expressed support for the Palestinians and asked administrators to commit not to send police or other law enforcement to campuses to break up their protests.

Images of crowds of New York Police Department (NYPD) officers marching on the Columbia University campus to disperse a protest encampment in Gaza earlier this week have prompted students from other parts of the United States to United to also create their own protest sites.

Hundreds of students have been arrested across the country since the encampments began.

A first-year doctoral student at New York University (NYU), who spoke to Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said students act on the ideals and stories that [theyre] be taught.

As students who are taught in the classroom about colonialism, indigenous rights, and the effects of nonviolent protest throughout history, it would be extremely hypocritical or completely undermine the purpose of our education if we do not let's not act. -old said.

We can at least show that there has been resistance to what is happening in the Gaza Strip, the student added.

The horrors in Gaza are truly beyond imagination. These small acts of resistance are small sacrifices [they] are nothing compared to what is happening on the ground in Palestine.

Scholasticide in Gaza

Like other protesters in the United States, many American students said they felt an incentive to act given the U.S. government's long-standing support for Israel.

The United States provides Israel with $3.8 billion in military aid each year, and President Joe Biden has continued to provide unwavering support to the country in the Gaza war. On Wednesday, Biden signed into law a massive financing plan that will provide an additional $17 billion to Israel.

Israeli military attacks on Palestinian students, teachers and academic institutions across Gaza during the war also served as a catalyst for university protests, the students said.

Last week, a United Nations panel of experts noted that 80 percent of schools in the Palestinian enclave had been damaged or destroyed since the war began in early October. Nearly 5,500 students were killed, alongside 261 teachers and 95 university professors.

It may be reasonable to question whether there is an intentional effort to completely destroy the Palestinian education system, an action known as scholasticide, the experts said in an April 18 statement.

These attacks are not isolated incidents. They present a systematic pattern of violence aimed at dismantling the very foundations of Palestinian society.

Etta, an NYU senior who also asked to be identified only by her first name for fear of reprisals, told Al Jazeera it was dismaying to see her university not recognize the destruction of Palestinian academic institutions.

As an institution that should have a function of education, training of minds and academic freedom, they cannot even take the time to recognize, mourn and discuss the destruction of these institutions in Palestine, said And your.

There is a refusal to even acknowledge that this is happening when we are all witnessing it. [to it].

Bigger than us

Amid uncertainty over the future of US university encampments and threats of dismantling them, students say they remain determined to continue their protests and stay focused on what is happening in Gaza.

Palestine is the center, liberation is the center of this conversation, Etta said.

This was echoed by Rue, the New School student.

“I feel like there is a moral imperative that everyone does everything they can, to the best of their ability, to protest, fight and end this genocide,” Rue told Al Jazeera .

We are part of something bigger than ourselves, she added.

We are currently part of a global movement and have been truly inspired and strengthened by the incredible solidarity [were] see across the United States, on different college campuses, around the world.

