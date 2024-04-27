Are the protests on American campuses against the Israeli war on Gaza taking on a global dimension? | Israel's War on Gaza News





Clashes between students and police were reported across the United States as university protests intensified.

What began as a Gaza solidarity camp at Columbia University, where students camped inside campus to push their institute to divest from Israel-linked businesses, has since expanded to campuses across California , Texas and other states.

Today, more than 20 universities in the United States are protesting Israel's war on Gaza, where the Israeli military offensive has killed more than 34,000 people and the blockade has caused famine.

But the protests are not limited to the United States: students around the world have been demonstrating in support of Gaza since the war began on October 7. After the Colombian camps, protests spread to universities, from France to Australia. Here's everything you need to know about the student protests for Gaza outside the United States:

Which global universities are holding pro-Palestinian protests? In Paris, France, students at Sorbonne University took to the streets. In addition, the Palestine Committee of Sciences Po is organizing a demonstration during which students set up around ten tents on Wednesday. Despite police repression, protesters gathered on Thursday. In Australia, students at the University of Sydney set up pro-Palestinian encampments on Tuesday and continued to protest on Friday. Additionally, University of Melbourne students set up tents on the South Lawn of their main campus on Thursday. In Italy, in Rome, students at Sapienza University organized demonstrations, sit-ins and hunger strikes on April 17 and 18. Since the night of April 19, students from the Warwick Stands With Palestine group at the University of Warwick have been occupying the campus square located in England, United Kingdom. In Leicester, England, a protest broke out on Monday which was also attended by students from the Palestine Society at the University of Leicester. Last month, students at the University of Leeds occupied a campus building to protest the university's involvement with Israel.

What are the demands of student protesters outside the United States?

Hicham, a student protesting at Sciences Po, also known as the Paris Institute of Political Studies, told Al Jazeera: “We have some demands, but one of them is to start investigating all the links that unite. [Sciences Po] have with the State of Israel, which [are] academic and financial.

He added that it has become extremely difficult to talk about Palestine in France because of the way the police react.

The organizers also want Sciences Po to condemn Israel's actions.

Sorbonne students call on the French government to help the Palestinians.

Students at the University of Sydney are demanding that their institute sever ties with Israeli universities and arms manufacturers, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Warwick students demanded that the university divest from companies they identified as financing genocide by Israel, Warwick student newspaper The Boar reported. The Boar quoted an anonymous student protester as saying that although the U.S. protests had invigorated them, they planned to act regardless.

The protest in Leicester on Monday took place outside the Elbit Systems UK drone factory, calling for the factory to be closed. Student protesters in Leeds last month demanded the suspension of Jewish chaplain Zecharia Deutsch who served in the Israeli army during the war on Gaza.

Is there a police crackdown on pro-Palestinian protesters outside the United States?

Police broke up the Sciences Po protest on Wednesday after the institute repeatedly tried to evacuate students peacefully, AFP reported.

The institute's Palestine Committee issued a statement Thursday saying the protesters were taken out of the school by more than 50 members of the security forces, adding that around 100 police officers were also waiting for them outside.

Hicham said he and his classmates had been occupying their school for three days. We went to a building, they [the university] called the cops, we had to get out, so we went to the main historic building, he said.

But I think that the more the repression increases, the more people mobilize, he declared. We were maybe 300 people before, [but] there were now 600 of them.

Sorbonne students were also surrounded by riot police, as shown in an Al Jazeera video from Thursday.

This will continue until we have an open and serious conversation about the issue, a Sorbonne University student told Al Jazeera.

Eraldo Souza dos Santos, a historian specializing in the global history of social movements at Panthéon-Sorbonne University in Paris, said police repression had become more common in response to protests in France in recent years. This is increasingly the government and police response to civil disobedience, particularly in the context of [President Emmanuel] Macron, he said.

He recalled that in 2018, more than 2,500 anti-riot police had been mobilized to clear a ZAD (Zone to Defend) set up by members of an anti-capitalist and ecological anarchist movement which occupied fields near the village of Notre -Dame-des-Landes, in the north of France, to try to block the construction of a new airport. Police fired tear gas at the group. Since then, politicians from the center to the far right have declared the ZAD a lawless zone and that this should not be allowed to happen again, Souza dos Santos said.

The ZAD has since been mobilized in French political discourse to justify the first repressive measures against social movements like the one we saw at Sciences Po.

