Is the US economy heading towards stagflation?





Key Takeaways The GDP report released Thursday presents something of a paradox: The economy is growing in the right places (for example, the labor market), but also in the wrong places (prices). The report worries some investors and economic watchers who fear the United States could enter a period in which rapid growth slows while the cost of living continues to rise, known as stagflation. Economists said the report's details show the concern is unfounded. However, this complicates the work of the Federal Reserve. Policymakers attempt to rebalance economic growth and inflation by deciding whether to cut interest rates.

In the post-pandemic period, the U.S. economy has experienced clear advantages and disadvantages: a good job market and rapid economic growth, at the cost of stubbornly high inflation.

But Thursday's gross domestic product (GDP) report raised the possibility of rapid growth slowing as the cost of living continues to rise rapidly, a combination of economic stagnation and inflation known as stagflation.

What did stagflation look like in the past?

According to a recent Wells Fargo analysis, there have been 13 cases of stagflation in the United States since 1950. Although all periods of stagnant growth and high inflation have varied in detail, they have some commonalities.

The first, Wells Fargo analysts say, is stagflation, which has created problems for Federal Reserve policymakers who must decide how to respond. This would be particularly tricky for the central bank now, as persistently high inflation has already pushed back expectations of an imminent rate cut.

Wells Fargo's analysis identified external shocks, such as unexpected oil price increases and the federal government's expansionary policies in a tight labor market, as factors common to several historical cases of stagflation.

“These dynamics reflect the current environment, in which the unemployment rate is at its lowest level in decades and the budget deficit is widening,” write Wells Fargo economists.

Why are there concerns now?

Before the start of the year, the economy increasingly appeared headed for a soft landing after the post-pandemic inflation surge rather than an economic crash, and many experts believe the economy is still on this trajectory, even if the path is long. become bumpier.

Still, there were some red flags in Thursday's data. GDP grew at an annual rate of 1.6% in the first quarter, well below economists' median forecast of 2.2% and well below the previous quarter. At the same time, inflation measured by personal consumption expenditures jumped to 3.4% from 1.8% in the previous quarter, beating expectations.

Economists think stagflation unlikely as GDP disappointment lies in details

But digging into the details, some economists found that the picture was not as bleak as it appeared on the surface.

You're going to hear a lot about stagflation for the rest of the day. Ignore it. Ian Sheperdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macronomics, wrote on social media platform X.

On the one hand, the slowdown in GDP growth was influenced by an increase in imports. Because of the way GDP is calculated, imports have lowered GDP while indicating that people have a lot of money to spend on buying products abroad.

In fact, consumer spending on services is accelerating even as households appear to be cutting back on purchases of big-ticket items, Wells Fargo economists said in a separate research note.

In other words, GDP is disappointing for the right reasons, Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY Parthenon, posted on the social media platform X.

Furthermore, Daco pointed out that these high figures were heavily driven by financial services costs, which are influenced by stock prices rather than broader inflation trends.

However, the Federal Reserve's rate hikes 'don't work'

Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has been fighting inflation by raising its benchmark interest rate, raising borrowing costs to cool the economy and discourage spending, risking a recession. Even with interest rates currently at their highest level in 23 years, the economy could be poised to continue its rapid growth, for better or worse.

Higher rates are intended to cool consumer demand, Tim Quinlan and Shannon Seery Grein, economists at Wells Fargo Securities, wrote in a commentary. The problem for the Fed is this: it doesn't work.

The Fed's preferred inflation measure confirmed Friday that spending is indeed not slowing, nor are price increases.

Fed officials have repeatedly said they need to be more confident that inflation is heading toward the central bank's 2% target before cutting the benchmark interest rate. However, in March, this annual rate stood at 2.7%.

While inflation was rising, the other element of stagflation seemed to be missing from the inflation report.

“Incomes and consumer spending rose solidly in March, which should provide some reassurance that the slowdown in first-quarter GDP reported yesterday is not a sign of a stagflationary economy,” wrote Bill Adams , chief economist of Comerica Bank, in a commentary.

Updated April 26, 2024: This article has been updated to include figures from Friday's personal consumption expenditures data release and additional comments from Wells Fargo and Comerica Bank.

