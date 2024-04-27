Money: '2000 came into my bank account' – People who say they manifest wealth | uk news





Written by Jess Sharp, Money Team

My journey into the world of manifestation (the belief that you can achieve success in life through positive affirmations and visualization) has taken me to places I never thought I could go.

Like the forest of Edenbridge, where I stood under a tree and meditated in the pouring rain. I don't yet know where my journey will end (I was hoping for an engagement ring, but my boyfriend hasn't seen my visualization yet), but it started with a conversation with Jamie Greenlaw-Meek, one of many. They say the apparitions changed their lives.

“Something happened about a year ago and I thought I just needed $2,000 to cover the costs.” Jamie, a former dancer from London, told me: “The next day, 2,000 arrived in my account.”

It sounded like a coincidence to me too.

But Jamie was adamant. Her husband calls him “the master of fame” because of his “money-making ability.”

“It happened several times, maybe four or five times,” he said. “I became very clear about what I wanted and how much I needed, and literally within 24 hours I could get a call asking for a job and it was pretty much exactly what I asked for, money-wise.”

When I asked my current psychic where the 2,000 actually came from, he said it was payment for modeling work he had been offered.

“When you express it, you’re not limited to how it happens, and it often happens in unexpected ways,” he added, explaining that it can arise as a result of a claim after a car accident.

“It doesn't always come in the way you think, but there's money out there that we can take out of the world. It's just a matter of having the confidence to take it and we're worth it.”

“Does it matter if it’s a placebo effect?” he said

The 43-year-old also believes her husband Pigongal showed up after being diagnosed with cancer. While in his therapy and dating “many” people, he decided to take matters into his own hands, or rather his own head, and began visualizing his perfect partner.

“I decided to spend a few weeks thinking really, really, very clearly in my head what this person would look like. Then I started making a list asking about personality traits and everything I wanted that person to be.” said the former dancer.

“I randomly met my husband the day I was cured of cancer, and when I looked at my list of requests, he checked off almost every item. The reason I really, truly believe that is because I am completely cured of cancer.” “I put out into the universe what I wanted.”

Jim Carrey and Apparitions

If you think this is a new practice, it isn't. Jim Carrey was doing that in the '90s. He famously wrote himself a $10 million check in return for “performing acting services” and dated it several years ago. Then, in 1995, he was told he would earn that exact amount of money to film Dumb and Dumber.

This idea became popular again after Rhonda Byrne published her self-help book The Secret in 2006.

Since then, the video has taken every corner of the internet by storm and has resurfaced on TikTok as a video posted under #manifesting, where it has amassed a whopping 13 billion views.

I tried to learn manifestation – I felt like a fool.

After hearing Jamie's story and seeing that the idea was popular with many people, I thought it would be best to try learning manifestation myself. I mean, who wouldn't want money in their account and a job promotion in space?

I felt like an idiot when I was told to stand in the woods in the pouring rain and imagine roots growing on the soles of my feet.

I was soaking wet (of course I had forgotten my hooded coat) and while my mind continued to wander with thoughts of how cold it would be and how dirty my white sneakers would get if I got stuck in traffic on the way home, a gentle, calming voice told me It kept reminding me what I needed to think about.

“How we are all connected, how trees and plants produce the oxygen we breathe and emit the carbon dioxide we need to survive.”

While some people focus their manifestation practice on being grateful to the universe, Tansy Jane Dowman believes that before we can practice successfully, we must find our true selves by connecting with nature “out of our heads and into our bodies.”

Meditation in the woods was just one part of a six-hour workshop run by Tansy. This workshop aimed to send me off with a clearer vision of what I truly want.

Tansy charges $25 to $580 for a variety of courses, from one-on-one sessions and online six-week programs to forest bathing workshops and weekend nature retreats.

However, some courses have been put online and cost over 1,000.

Tansy began practicing manifestation in 2018 after going through a difficult time in her life. She eventually quit her event management job and began teaching others how to do it successfully.

“The way I express myself is not to focus on material wealth or gain. I like to ask my clients what a rich life means to them in terms of emotions, experiences, connections, people and places,” she explained.

“The more authentic you are, the more signs those things have to find you.”

After spending time walking in the rain and meditating under a tree, Tansy and I sat down in her restaurant to explore the happiest moments of my life and the emotions I had experienced. It became clear to me that I loved feeling accomplished, needed, and excited.

We talked about difficult times, but the conversation focused on the positive: how I overcame it and what I learned.

“It’s so important to express your values ​​because sometimes we can get confused with what we want, especially on social media,” she said.

There are numerous “abundance boards” that Tansy proudly displays throughout her home. Some she created with her children, others are taken from her annual January tradition of outlining her own wishes for the year.

“Some truly amazing things have happened to me that have given me goosebumps. I created a board in early 2020… I put a picture of a microphone on it. I just thought I really liked that image, but not right away. Give it some meaning,” he said.

“Then, as the world went into lockdown, I was doing a press event and met a woman who worked in wellness radio and she wondered if I would be interested in trying my hand at being a presenter.”

She explained that some people are very specific about their desires, such as choosing a picture of the exact car they want or a picture of the perfect house, but that's not how manifestation works. There needs to be an element of trust in the universe giving them what they are attracted to.

In creating an abundance board, which Tansy describes as being like a “personal algorithm,” Tansy told me to select images and words from countless magazines that intuitively called to me.

As you can see in the photo below, my requirements are to be “financially great,” travel, get engaged (cough loudly in my boyfriend's ear), and live a stress-free life.

And while I love putting in big cash commitments, Tansy explained to me, money is “just a stepping stone to emotions,” and ultimately, I aim to create emotions with it.

Manifestors are more likely to go bankrupt

Every apparition believer I spoke with said there was no downside to this practice, but one researcher has been investigating whether it actually works.

Australian-based consumer psychology expert Dr Lucas Dixon created a scale from 1 to 7 to assess the strength of a person's beliefs, and found that people who practice it are less likely to become victims of fraud or be declared bankrupt. found to be higher.

He said there was a “risk” that if taken to extreme levels it could be harmful.

He found that people who believe in manifestation tend to think more positively and have a confident attitude about success, which can be good for business, but can also lead them to take unnecessary risks.

“They are objectively not successful in terms of higher incomes or higher levels of education,” he said.

“We also found that they believe in get-rich-quick schemes, are more likely to take higher risks, make riskier financial investments, and are more likely to invest in cryptocurrencies rather than traditional stocks.”

Using a scale he created, Dr. Dixon found that people with “very strong beliefs” (a rating of 7) were 40% more likely to go bankrupt.

“Risk comes in a few different forms,” he said, explaining that the “worst-case scenario” could see people fall into financial hardship by encouraging them to “just look at the positives.”

“Someone might say it's not harmful because it's just something to think about positively, but I think even that can be harmful because you could call it an opportunity cost,” he said.

“You're spending time, energy and money doing something that doesn't have enough evidence behind it. We've found that it makes you feel good, but you don't have to pay thousands of dollars to do it.”

Okay, then back to me…

I completed the manifestation course about two months ago and did as instructed. The abundance bulletin board stands out inside the apartment, and I often drink a cup of coffee in front of it.

But to this day I'm still using the credit card, the most travel I've ever done was to and from work, and I still don't have a rock in my finger. But I would like to say that I got a raise and am less stressed.

Maybe it's what makes me feel better to believe that I'm doing my best and that there will be some day, eventually, in the future, a chance to be rewarded for it… who knows?

