US revises sanctions against IDF unit Netzah Yehuda over West Bank human rights abuses





The Biden administration is considering restricting aid to an Israeli military battalion after determining it was one of three battalions credibly implicated in gross human rights violations against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank before the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, according to a letter. obtained by NBC News.

Two of these Israel Defense Forces units will continue to receive U.S. military assistance after accountability measures taken by the Israeli government, but questions over whether the third IDF unit will face restrictions on U.S. military aid is still under review, according to the letter.

Israeli officials have pressured Washington, publicly and privately, not to impose restrictions on the unit, fearing the unprecedented move would cast a shadow over its entire military. The United States has increasingly criticized its ally's conduct in the Gaza Strip, as protests grow on American college campuses over the war between Israel and Hamas.

A 1997 law, known as the Leahy Act, restricts U.S. assistance to any security force unit of a foreign country if that unit is found to have committed a “gross violation of human rights.” man,” but an exception may be made if the Secretary of State determines that it is effective. steps are being taken to bring those responsible for the unit to justice.

It is named after its primary sponsor, former Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who spent nearly half a century in the Senate.

The Leahy Act decisions, which have not yet been made public, were discussed in the letter obtained by NBC News from Secretary of State Antony Blinken to President Mike Johnson, R-La., before the vote on a bill of additional aid law to Israel.

The letter was first reported by ABC News.

For one IDF unit, I determined that there have been no effective corrective actions to date, Blinken wrote. This unit was recognized by the Israeli government as having engaged in conduct inconsistent with IDF rules and, as a result, was transferred from the West Bank to the Golan Heights in 2022. The Israeli government presented new information regarding the status of the unit. and we will work to identify a path to effective remediation for this unit.

A U.S. official confirmed to NBC News that it was Netzah Yehuda, a West Bank battalion of ultra-Orthodox Israeli soldiers, which has been under review by the State Department since 2022.

NBC News has reached out to the Israeli military for comment.

The United States is required to consult with Israel on actions that fall under the U.S. Foreign Assistance Act, but if the government does not take appropriate accountability steps required by the Leahy laws, there will still be a restriction on American aid, according to a close source. with the process who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Two civilian units allegedly responsible for incidents of gross human rights violations against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank were also examined, but will continue to be eligible for U.S. security assistance once it has been determined that They have been the subject of effective corrective measures.

Israel's military campaign in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation. Menahem Kahana / AFP via Getty Images

This is a very important law, and we enforce it at every level. And when we do these investigations, these investigations, it's something that takes time, it has to be done very carefully both in gathering the facts and in analyzing them, and that's That's exactly what we we did, Blinken told reporters last week. And I think it's fair to say that you will see results very soon. I made decisions; you can expect to see them in the coming days.

Israeli leaders condemned the expected move.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would fight this with all my might, and described it as the height of absurdity and low morale as Israeli soldiers fought Hamas.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also called Blinken and US Ambassador Jack Lew to try to end the sanctions. Gallant said any attempt to criticize an entire unit casts a heavy shadow on the actions of the IDF as a whole.

