



A 20-year-old British man has been charged with planning arson attacks on Ukrainian-linked businesses and assisting Russian intelligence.

Dylan Earl, from Elmesthorpe, Leicestershire, was charged under the National Security Act 2023, the first case involving criminal charges under the new law.

Jake Reeves, 22, from Croydon, was also charged under the Act after a fire broke out at a warehouse in Leyton, east London, in March.

Three other people, Paul English, Nii Mensah and Dmitrijus Paulauska, were also charged in connection with the investigation. Now you can report it, but under the new law, you don't.

Earl was accused of attempting to recruit individuals to conduct fraudulent activities, conduct research and reconnaissance on targets and provide material support to foreign intelligence agencies in conducting activities involving the United Kingdom, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors say he is accused of targeting companies with ties to Ukraine to benefit the Russian state. He is accused of organizing and paying for an arson attack on March 20 at Leyton Industrial Estate, east London.

It took 60 firefighters to put out the fire.

Earl is alleged by prosecutors to have links to the Wagner Group, a banned terrorist organization. This mercenary group played a key role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine and was also actively involved in the conflicts in Syria, the Central African Republic, Sudan, and Libya.

Nick Price, head of the CPS special crime and counter-terrorism unit, said: Dylan Earl, 20, is accused of taking part in targeting companies linked to Ukraine to benefit the Russian state.

The charges also included his involvement in a planned arson attack on Ukraine-linked commercial properties in March 2024.

Two men, Paul English, 60, and Ni Mensah, 21, were also charged with aggravated arson in connection with the incident.

Another man, Jake Reeves, 22, was charged with agreeing to receive material benefit from a foreign intelligence agency and aggravated arson.

A fifth man, Dmitrijus Paulauska, 22, was charged with providing information about terrorist acts.

English, from Roehampton, south west London, and Mensah, from Thornton Heath, south London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The Earl appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on April 20. His identity may be revealed after reporting restrictions are lifted on Friday.

Reeves and Paulauska, from Croydon, south London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday. All five defendants are due to appear at a hearing at the Old Bailey on May 10. The defendants have not yet filed an appeal.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Commander of the Metz Counter-Terrorism Command, said: “This is a very important moment and investigation for us. Not only are the charges approved by the CPS extremely serious, but it is also the first time anyone has been arrested and charged using the powers and laws granted under the National Security Act.

This investigation remains ongoing, but now that charges have been laid, we urge everyone to respect the criminal justice process and refrain from speculating or commenting further regarding this incident.

