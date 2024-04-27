US to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine as Pentagon steps up support





The United States is sending more Patriot missiles to Ukraine and will spend $6 billion to expand domestic weapons manufacturing to support Kyiv, as Joe Biden's administration begins doling out funds released by Congress this week.

Lloyd Austin, the secretary of defense, and CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Friday that the $6 billion would secure military aid from U.S. defense contractors, meaning it will take longer to reach Ukraine, but its defenses should be strengthened. a longer period.

The $6 billion package will include munitions for air defense systems, including Patriot, and the high-mobility artillery rocket system, known as Himars, as well as radars and drones, a indicated the Pentagon.

The announcement comes two days after President Biden signed into law a $95 billion foreign aid package, including $61 billion for Ukraine, which has been battling a large-scale invasion of Ukraine for more than two years. Russia.

Shortly after the law was passed Wednesday, the Pentagon also authorized the withdrawal of its stockpiles of military equipment and weapons worth $1 billion and their shipment to Ukraine.

The $6 billion announced Friday underscores the United States' strong and unwavering commitment to meeting Ukraine's most urgent immediate and long-term capability needs to counter Russian aggression, in the part of the global coalition that we have built with around fifty allies and partners, the Pentagon said. .

As the White House sought congressional approval for aid to Ukraine, it frequently argued that the aid would benefit U.S. defense manufacturers.

We are helping Ukraine while investing in our own industrial base, strengthening our own national security and supporting jobs in nearly 40 states across America, Biden said as he signed the U.S. aid package this week. Congress, long delayed.

Eric Fanning, chief executive of the Aerospace Industries Association, the largest lobbying group for U.S. defense companies, described the legislation passed this week as a much-needed cash infusion that will secure the future of the Americas by replenishing U.S. stockpiles and by increasing production capacity here. House.

Austin and Brown announced the $6 billion plan after a meeting with the Ukraine Contact Group, which brings together the military leaders of a group of countries supporting kyiv. Earlier today, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president, called on Western countries to maintain their support.

While we awaited a decision on American support, the Russian army managed to take the initiative on the battlefield, Zelensky said in a video message.

We are currently forming new brigades to strengthen our positions. They need support, just like the brigades already active at the front.

Ukraine has requested new deliveries of air defense and missile systems to protect its cities from missile attacks as well as its troops on the front lines.

The Russian military has launched more than 9,000 guided aerial bombs since the start of the year, Zelensky said. Missile attacks this month destroyed several power plants in Ukraine, causing blackouts.

