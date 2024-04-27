British man charged with 'Russian-backed arson' attack on Ukraine-linked site in London





LONDON — A 20-year-old British man has been charged with masterminding an arson plot against Ukraine-linked targets in London for the benefit of the Russian state, prosecutors said Friday.

“The charges also include involvement in a planned arson attack on Ukraine-related commercial properties in March 2024,” prosecutors said in a statement.

Court documents show the suspect, Dylan Earl, from Leicestershire in central England, has links to banned terrorist group the Wagner Group, Britain's National Press Association news agency reported.

He was accused of organizing and paying for arson attacks on two industrial properties in Leyton, east London, on March 20. It took 60 firefighters to extinguish the incident. Photos posted by the London Fire Brigade on social media that day showed fire damage to several warehouses and storage units.

“The fire, which was reported just before midnight, damaged three units and took more than four hours to extinguish,” the fire department said in a statement. He added that the cause of the fire was being investigated by both the fire brigade and London police at the time.

The charges refer to the alleged target of the plot as “Mr X”.

Prosecuting in England and Wales, the CPS said two other men, Paul English, 60, and Ny Mensah, 21, were also charged with aggravated arson in relation to the incident.

A third, 22-year-old Jake Reeves, was charged with agreeing to receive material benefit from a foreign intelligence agency and aggravated arson.

The CPS added that a fifth man, Dmitrijus Paulauska, 22, was charged with providing information about terrorist acts.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said: “We must ensure that the judicial process runs smoothly, but we are deeply concerned by allegations that British nationals have committed criminal acts on British soil to benefit the Russian state.”

“We will use the full power of our criminal justice system to punish anyone found guilty of crimes related to foreign interference,” he wrote on social media platform X.

“This is a very important moment and investigation for us,” said Metropolitan Police Superintendent Dominic Murphy, of the London Counter-Terrorism Command, who is leading the investigation.

“Not only are the charges approved by the CPS extremely serious, but this is the first time they have used the powers and laws granted under the National Security Act to arrest and charge anyone.”

The National Security Act 2023 came into effect in December last year, and the government said at the time that it was designed to counter “the threat of hostile activity by states targeting the UK’s democracy, economy and values”.

All five suspects are scheduled to appear at the Central Criminal Court at the Old Bailey in London on May 10.

The charges come amid heightened tensions between Russia and the West, more than two years after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

German authorities said they had arrested two people a week ago on suspicion of being Russian spies, and both were identified as German-Russian citizens. They are accused of scouting potential attack targets in Germany, including U.S. military facilities there.

This September 5, 2018 photo provided by London police shows Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, two Russian nationals accused of trying to murder former spy Sergei Skripal using the lethal nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, England. . handout

Relations between Britain and Russia deteriorated sharply in 2018 when two Russian spies attempted to assassinate former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England. Agent Novichok. The attempt failed, but one local woman died after accidentally coming into contact with a bottle containing a nerve agent.

The two men accused of the attack fled the UK before charges were filed.

