American universities should respect the right to protest





Pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses have spread across the United States, with harsh crackdowns at some institutions, including Columbia University, the University of Texas and Emory University. These include mass suspensions, evictions from university housing, and arrests of students, faculty, legal observers, and journalists covering these events.

Columbia University students set up tents on campus on April 17 to express solidarity with the Palestinian people. Student groups said they were protesting Israel's military campaign in Gaza, which has killed more than 34,000 people and left more than a million displaced and hungry. Protesters also demanded that the university divest its stakes in companies that profit from the assault on Gaza and illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Also on April 17, Columbia President Minouche Shafik testified at a congressional hearing on anti-Semitism. On April 18, she suspended the protesters, barring them from the campus. In a letter to the New York Police Department, Shafik said Columbia provided several notices and warnings and informed camp participants that they must disperse or face immediate disciplinary action. Shafik said the protesters were violating Columbia rules and policies and raised safety concerns. She said the encampment posed a clear and present danger and asked police to help evacuate protesters.

The Columbia Law School Human Rights Institute, 54 tenured Columbia Law School faculty members, and the Knight First Amendment Institute, among others, have criticized Shafik's decisions, with the Knight Institute condemning the alarming decision to call on the New York police to dismantle a student encampment.

The university previously suspended Columbia's chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace, after administrators said the groups repeatedly violated university policies related to organizing events on campus. In response, the New York Civil Liberties Union and Palestine Legal filed a lawsuit in March against the university for illegally suspending the groups for participating in peaceful protests.

Shafik told the U.S. Congress that Columbia has updated its policies and procedures to combat rising anti-Semitism on campus. She described as a central challenge [t]trying to balance the right to free speech of those who want to protest and the right of Jewish students to live in an environment free from harassment or discrimination.

There are disturbing reports of anti-Semitic incidents on and around the Columbia University campus. Allegations of anti-Semitic acts and speech by individuals, as well as acts of Islamophobia and other forms of discrimination, should be investigated and considered on their merits on a case-by-case basis. within the framework of fair and transparent processes.

As protests spread to campuses across the country, university administrations must be careful not to mischaracterize criticism of Israeli government policies or advocacy for Palestinian rights as inherently anti-Semitic or misuse the term. university authority to repress peaceful demonstrations. Universities should instead protect people's rights to freedom of assembly and freedom of expression.

