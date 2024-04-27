Taylor Swift equals Madonna's record of 12 number one albums in the UK | Taylor Swift





Taylor Swift becomes tied with Madonna to become the female artist with the most UK number one albums, and has her twelfth chart-topper with the global phenomenon that is The Tortured Poets Department.

Swift also dominated the singles charts this week with three songs in the Top 5, including the No. 1 hit Fortnight featuring Post Malone. It is her fourth number one single and her third chart double.

With chart sales of 207,000 units – a combined figure of streaming and purchases – The Tortured Poets Department sold more than the rest of the top 10 combined and recorded the UK's biggest opening week for sales in seven years since Ed Sheerans in 2017.

Bruce Springsteen also has 12 No 1s, the only artists with more are the Beatles (16), the Rolling Stones (14), Robbie Williams (14) and Elvis Presley (13).

No artist has achieved twelve number ones as quickly as Swift. Although she achieved this in just 11 years and 6 months, she was much faster than the Beatles, who had to wait until her 12th place finish at the 1977 Hollywood Bowl. Eight of those No. 1s have been since 2020. This was partly due to her project to re-record her own album out of her ill-fated contract with her former label, Big Machine.

A two-hour double album of 31 tracks, The Tortured Poets Department includes songs that distinguish her recent relationships with actor Joe Alwyn and singer Matty Healy with unflinching honesty, and further cements Swift as one of the biggest music stars of the century. Got it.

The album became the most streamed album on Spotify in a single day, and the fastest album to reach 1 billion streams on the platform. Of the 50 most streamed songs globally on Thursday, 22 were by Swift.

After three days on sale, Swift sold 700,000 vinyl copies of The Tortured Poets Department in the United States, breaking the weekly record (since records began in 1991). This figure is especially noteworthy considering that approximately one million vinyl albums were sold in the United States in 2023, nearly 10% of which were sold by Swift (primarily her album Midnights).

The rest of the UK charts are somewhat overshadowed, but Hozier, who topped the singles chart last week, came in at number two, ahead of several of the Swifts' songs. Swift's latest tour support artist Sabrina Carpenter came in at #5 with the exciting Espresso. is currently the second most streamed track on Spotify globally.

On the album charts, Pearl Jam reached number two with Dark Matter, earning their tenth UK Top 10 album and joint highest ranking. UB40 reached #5 with their album UB45, their highest ranking since 1994. Thanks to a special Record Store Day release, Fleetwood Macs Rumors jumped to number 9, enjoying 1,042 weeks on the UK charts.

With TTPD coming into the world, Swift is now exploring the next phase of her Eras tour. After completing the Asia and Australia leg with a six-night run at Singapore's National Stadium in March, she will begin the European leg with a four-night run in Paris on May 9. Eras arrive in the UK on June 7 at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium and will later play eight shows at Wembley Stadium. This equals the record set by Take That.

Eras has already grossed more than $1 billion by the end of 2023, according to data from U.S. live music analyst Pollstar, and will bring total revenue of more than $2 billion by the end of the tour in December, surpassing the previous record of $939 million. It is assumed that it is. Elton John's farewell tour is set.

She is expected to score her 13th number one album as early as 2024, and fans are anticipating a re-recorded version of her 2017 album Reputation, with a release date yet to be announced.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/music/2024/apr/26/taylor-swift-equals-madonnas-record-of-12-uk-no-1-albums The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos