The United States Women's Under-17 National Team will gather for a training camp in Kansas City as preparation for the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup begins.





CHICAGO (April 26, 2024) The United States Women's Under-17 National Team will convene for training camp April 30-May 5 at the Compass Minerals National Performance Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

U.S. head coach Katie Schoepfer called up 24 players for the event, 14 of whom were on the roster for last February's 2024 Concacaf U-17 Women's Championship, a tournament the U.S. won by sweeping all five matches in Mexico, including a 7.-1 victory over Haiti in the semi-final to qualify for the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and a 4–0 victory over the hosts in the title match.

Four players on this list are currently playing in the NWSL and will not participate in camp. Melanie Barcenas (San Diego Wave FC) and Alex Pfeiffer (Kansas City Current) were on their respective professional rosters during the U-17 qualifying tournament while team captain Kennedy Fuller (who scored eight goals in Mexico to win the Ballon d'Or in the best player competitions) and midfielder Kimmi Ascanio (four goals in Mexico) have since signed with Angel City FC and the Wave respectively.

Five players receive their first U-17 WYNT call-ups this cycle: goalkeeper Carson Proctor (FC Prime), defenders Anna Babcock (Crossfire Premier SC) and Alexis Smith (Ohio Premier SC), and midfielders Sofia Atehortua (IMG Academy ) and Kennedy Ring (FC World Class).

This is the first training camp for this age group since the U.S. U-17s qualified for the World Cup, which runs Oct. 16-Nov. 16. 3 in the Dominican Republic.

The players on the roster come from 18 different youth clubs, including five from Dallas, three from FC Dallas and two from Solar SC, and two from the Players Development Academy in New Jersey. Players come from 13 different states.

USA U-17 WOMEN'S YOUTH NATIONAL TEAM (Club; Hometown)National Training Camp Kansas City, Kansas

Goalkeepers (3): Wicki Dunlap (North Carolina Courage; Raleigh, North Carolina), Olivia Geller (FC Dallas; Southlake, Texas), Carson Proctor (FC Prime; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida)

Defenders (9): Trinity Armstrong (FC Dallas; Dallas, Texas), Anna Babcock (Crossfire Premier SC; Sedro-Woolley, Washington), Lexi Coughlin (Legends FC; Corona, California), Kiara Gilmore (FC Dallas; Allen, Texas ), Jordyn Hardeman (Solar SC; Midlothian, Texas), Daya King (Legends FC; Moreno Valley, California), Katie Scott (Internationals SC; Fairview, Pennsylvania), Alexis Smith (Ohio Premier SC; Dublin, Ohio), Jocelyn Travers (FC Bay Area Surf; Santa Cruz, California)

Midfielders (7): Sofia Atehortua (IMG Academy; Trumbull, Connecticut), Riley Cross (PDA; Chatham, NJ), Ainsley McCammon (Solar SC; Bedford, Texas), Y-Lan Nguyen (VDA; Fairfax, Virginia) , Karina Peat (Wilmington Hammerheads Youth FC; Wilmington, NC), Kennedy Ring (World Class FC; East Greenbush, NY), Lena Tusche (PDA; Montville, NJ)

Forwards (5): Ryder Ajeto (Kickers SC; Henderson, Nevada), Carrie Helfrich (Virginia Union FC; McLean, Virginia), Jaida McGrew (Charlotte SA; Charlotte, North Carolina), Leena Powell (Tudela FC; Culver City, 5). California), Mya Townes (TSJ FC Virginia; Aldie, Virginia)

