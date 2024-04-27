Generation Gap: What Student Protests Say About US Politics and Support for Israel | Israel's War on Gaza News





Washington, DC A protest movement on American campuses in the United States, centered on Gaza, has exposed a generational divide toward Israel, experts say, with young people eager to challenge politicians and university administrators across the country.

The gap in opinion with younger Americans who are generally more favorable to the Palestinians than generations before them poses a risk to the re-election chances of Democratic President Joe Biden, 81, they say.

It could also threaten the bipartisan support Israel enjoys in Washington.

We're already seeing signs of a generational divide on Israel, and that's going to be a long-term problem for the Democratic Party, said Omar Wasow, an assistant professor of political science at the University of California, Berkeley. .

These protests are accelerating the generation gap, Wasow told Al Jazeera.

Students at Columbia University in New York established a Palestine solidarity encampment last week and have since faced arrests and other disciplinary action after the university administration called the police to evacuate the demonstration.

Yet despite the crackdown, similar encampments have sprung up across the United States, as well as in other countries.

Images of students, professors and journalists violently arrested by police on various campuses sparked outrage but did little to slow the momentum of the protests, which continued to spread.

Inflection moment

Students are widely demanding that their universities disclose their investments and withdraw all funds from arms manufacturers and companies involved in the Israeli military.

Politicians from both major U.S. parties, as well as the White House and pro-Israel groups, have accused the students of fueling allegations of anti-Semitism that protesters vehemently deny.

Eman Abdelhadi, a sociologist at the University of Chicago, said young people are increasingly frustrated with the status quo on domestic and foreign policy issues.

I think there is a real disaffection towards the older generation, but especially towards the system they run, Abdelhadi said.

She added that the protests mark a turning point in American public opinion as a whole.

In American history in general, big shifts in public opinion have usually coincided with or been sparked by large student movements, Abdelhadi told Al Jazeera.

She said campus activism can be the basis for political change. There's a sort of feeling that this is the future.

People demonstrate during a demonstration near an encampment in support of Palestinians in Gaza at George Washington University in Washington, DC, April 26. [Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters]

Biden's woes

For years, opinion polls in the United States have suggested that young people are more likely to be sympathetic toward the Palestinians and critical of Israel.

But Americans as a whole have become increasingly critical of Israel's treatment of Palestinians, including in the ongoing war against Gaza.

Several polls suggest that a majority of US respondents support a permanent ceasefire in the besieged Palestinian enclave, where Israel has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians since the conflict began on October 7.

But Biden has maintained unwavering support for Israel, the United States' main ally in the Middle East, amid the war.

The 81-year-old president's stance could be politically costly, as Biden faces a tough re-election bid in a November election that is expected to pit him against his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.

Polls suggest Biden will have to appeal to his Democratic Party base, which is not as united in support for Israel as the Republican Party.

Angus Johnston, a historian of American student activism, explained that the generation gap on Israel is particularly pronounced among Democrats.

Nationally, we've seen this for some time as a mismatch between the values ​​of young voters and those of most Democratic politicians, Johnston told Al Jazeera.

And what we're seeing today is a similar disconnect between young people on campuses and many of the administrators who run those campuses, as well as alumni and donors.

Abdelhadi, the sociologist, added that law enforcement's authoritarian approach to solidarity protests in Gaza has undermined Democrats' argument that electing Biden would protect the nation from Trump, whom they accuse of authoritarianism.

The reality is that Democrats are telling us that young people must save democracy and people of color must save democracy and that any differences with the current administration must be put aside to save democracy, she said at Al Jazeera.

But where is democracy when state agents beat students and professors for protesting, and the White House says nothing about it?

Wasow also said the protests and the crackdown on them could worsen apathy toward Biden.

Democrats can't really afford to give people more reasons to vote against Biden, and this is becoming one.

Policy change

The student protesters, however, do not get involved in American partisan politics. Instead, they emphasized that their demands are intended to help protect the human rights of Palestinians.

So can the protests help bring about changes in US policy and achieve their demands for divestment?

Historian Johnston believes that American universities are unlikely to divest from big business and the defense industry in the short term, but the call for transparency in their investments is reasonable.

He added that long-term change is possible, but it won't happen overnight.

We've seen time and time again that student organizing changes policy, not always quickly and not always in the way students would have hoped, Johnston said.

But we find that when student organizing reaches a certain level of intensity, it can have a significant effect.

For example, he said academic activism against apartheid in South Africa began in the 1950s and grew over the years.

I think there is no doubt that anti-apartheid campus organizing in the 1980s played an important role in the evolution of American popular opinion and political opinion toward the southern regime. -African, he declared.

Wasow, who studied the civil rights protests of the 1960s, also said protests can change public opinion, help develop political coalitions around a cause and build civic capacity to advance an issue.

If what's happening now doesn't result in any political change but causes a generation of young people to develop some sort of civic capacity around activism around these issues, I think it will continue to have long-term effects.

