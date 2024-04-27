Israel prepares for Rafah offensive as US plans to build new Gaza portExBulletin





Aid groups are making contingency plans as Israel plans to attack Rafah, where most of Gaza's residents are displaced. Meanwhile, the United States builds a pier to deliver aid.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

The town of Rafah is located in southern Gaza, near the border with Egypt. Most Palestinians in Gaza are displaced there and have nowhere to flee. Israel could soon launch an offensive against Hamas's remaining battalions in Rafah, raising concerns for more than a million people still sheltering there. Our journalists follow the news from Dubai. We're joined by NPR international correspondent Aya Batrawy and, from Washington, NPR defense correspondent Tom Bowman. Hello to both of you.

TOM BOWMAN, BYLINE: Hey, Ailsa.

AYA BATRAWY, BYLINE: Hi, Ailsa.

CHANG: Aya, let's start with you. What signs are there that Israel is indeed preparing for an offensive?

BATRAWY: Well, let's start with the satellite images that NPR reviewed. NPR was able to identify through these satellite images four new tent encampments that have been built north of Rafah. Now, two of these large tent encampments have been built in the last week. These are large white tents that could now be used to house displaced Palestinians in Rafah. The Israeli military declined to comment when we asked them about it, but another indication, Ailsa, is that two reserve brigades were mobilized this week for Gaza. Today, Israeli media say this increases the number of troops in Gaza for the planned assault on Rafah.

We have also seen increased pressure on Rafah through almost daily airstrikes, which have mainly killed women and children, according to morgue records we have seen. Israeli leaders have not announced a timetable for an attack on Rafah, but Egyptian intelligence officials told NPR that their Israeli counterparts have pointed them to areas of Rafah that they believe contain tunnels and militant hideouts. and which could be targeted. And there are reports that an Israeli attack on Rafah could be carried out in stages.

CHANG: Well, Tom, the United States told Israel that it wanted to see a clear plan for the evacuation of Palestinian civilians before any operation was launched, correct? Did the US military actually receive such plans?

BOWMAN: You know, Ailsa, that's not the case, and U.S. officials are really concerned that the Israelis haven't done enough to provide aid to those in Gaza. One administration official called the situation dire — and, again, there are more than a million people in the Rafah region. One humanitarian official I spoke with said there is no indication that Israel has even set aside enough tents for those expected to be removed from the firing zone. Today, Israel too, Ailsa, has not provided a detailed military plan for the planned operation in Rafah, but only a general outline of what they are going to do. This also worries U.S. officials, and it is important to note that even since the Gaza war began in October, the Israelis have shared very little information.

CHANG: That's right. But, Aya, I mean, the Rafah border crossing with Egypt has been like a lifeline for the Palestinians, right? So what are humanitarian organizations and Palestinians saying about a possible attack on the city?

BATRAWY: So we have a producer, Anas Baba, in Rafah among the displaced people, and he came out to talk to the others about what they were feeling. And again and again he heard people say: we are tired. We are exhausted. We have been moved more than once. Some said they would leave if they were told exactly where to go. Others say there is no safe place in Gaza. Thousands of people have been killed in the areas they were asked to evacuate to, so there is no guarantee that there will be a clean evacuation of people when they are asked to leave.

Plus, you know, there are a lot of people who are physically unable to get up and move. I mean, we talked to a man this week in Rafah who said his wife was breastfeeding their baby and he didn't want to throw him in a tent with 10 to 12 other people – because of these white tents that we we saw on satellite images. can accommodate up to 12 people. You know, people want to maintain their privacy as much as possible. They say we want to maintain our dignity. There are also other people who say they are seriously injured and can't just get up and leave. You know, there are people who have suffered amputations and serious injuries.

Humanitarian groups also develop contingency plans. You know, the big UN agencies and humanitarian organizations there say they would try to keep their staff in Rafah to serve the people who are staying as long as possible. But one thing we hear again and again is that an attack on Rafah would shut down operations or lead to the total collapse of many of these efforts. And also, just a reminder: this week, the head of the World Food Program, the director, reiterated again that, you know, there are people who are hungry, who are malnourished. And famine remains imminent in Gaza.

CHANG: Well, Tom, we know that the United States is doing these airdrops to deliver food to northern Gaza. What's the latest on efforts to get more help?

BOWMAN: Well, in addition to urging the Israelis to let in more aid trucks at other crossings, the United States is building this floating pier in northern Gaza that should be operational by the first week in May approximately. Ships will unload the aid onto this pier, then trucks will travel along a causeway to the beach. They therefore hope to have up to 150 trucks per day. Currently, at existing land crossings, up to 220 aid trucks arrive every day, they say. But, Ailsa, before the war started, about 500 trucks arrived every day.

CHANG: Wow. So that’s a massive drop.

BOWMAN: That's true. But this floating pier and causeway also face challenges. This week there was a mortar attack on the staging area for aid arriving from the dock. There was only minor damage, but obviously huge concern for the future. Another concern is what happens if large numbers of people crowd the truck entry point. The Israel Defense Forces will provide security, but, as you know, massive crowds could potentially slow down the process. And again today, Ailsa, General CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he had spoken with both the Israeli Defense Forces and humanitarian groups about the security, adding that the IDF would create a sort of buffer zone or bubble to protect these aid trucks as they move forward.

CHANG: Well, meanwhile, Egypt, which borders Rafah, has said an attack there would lead to massacres. This is a direct quote. Do we have any idea, Aya, what Egypt plans to do in the event of an attack?

BATRAWY: Egypt doesn't have many good options. If they opened the border and allowed an influx of Palestinians in, they fear – Egyptian officials say they fear they would never be allowed to return to Gaza, to their homes. So what they are doing is doubling down on mediation efforts for a ceasefire. New proposals could be presented to try to get Israel and Hamas to agree to a ceasefire. But for weeks, neither side has been able to agree on the basic terms of a truce that could free the hostages and truly end this war and prevent an assault on Rafah.

CHANG: That's Aya Batrawy and Tom Bowman from NPR. Thanks a lot you two.

BOWMAN: You're welcome.

BATRAWY: Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF HIPPIE SABOTAGE SONG, “OM”)

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on urgent deadlines by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR's programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/04/26/1247189169/israel-prepares-for-rafah-offensive-as-u-s-plans-to-build-new-gaza-port The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos