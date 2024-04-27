



A commercial blood product at the center of the biggest care scandal in NHS history was approved for use after government officials were told prisoners were among the paying donors and virus contamination should be assumed, corporate filings have revealed.

Administered to help blood clot in hemophilia patients, the product was injected into thousands of patients, including young children, infected with AIDS and hepatitis C in Britain in the 1970s and 1980s.

A single batch may contain plasma from 20,000 donors collected in U.S. prisons and in some of the country's poorest areas where drug use and sexually transmitted diseases are rampant. One infected donation can contaminate the entire batch.

The inquiry team, led by Sir Brian Langstaff, is due to report next month on the scandal, which has claimed the lives of around 3,000 people. He concluded that wrongdoing had already been committed at the individual, group and organizational level.

Pharmaceutical company Bayer provided 7,000 documents to the investigation, which found that its subsidiary Cutter Laboratories had warned in a 1970s license application document that its commercial blood product Koate might contain the virus. It said: Since the presence of hepatitis virus in Koate concentrate cannot be proven with absolute certainty, the presence of such virus must be assumed.

The product, known as factor VIII concentrate, was approved in August 1976 along with similar treatments that had been a conduit for the deadly virus for years.

The Government Safety Committee was told that U.S. state prisons were one of the sources. Studies have shown a greater risk of hepatitis infection from blood drawn in prisons, and the Medicines Safety Commission has been warned that the product is problematic because it is prepared from multi-organ donations that cannot be adequately controlled through testing.

Des Collins of Collins Solicitors, who represents 1,500 infected or affected people, said the licensing documents were shocking and the product should not be approved until the virus could be deactivated. He said there had been major failures by ministers and previous governments.

Stuart Cantrill, 50, whose father Barrie died in 1989 after contracting AIDS from a commercial blood product for hemophilia, said: There were clearly people in the NHS and government who recognized the risks and chose to ignore them. They used a product that was almost certain to infect everyone.

In the 1970s, experts believed that the risk of patients contracting hepatitis B from compounded products outweighed the benefits of treatment, but did not take into account the presence of more lethal viruses that were unidentified at the time, particularly hepatitis C and HIV.

When AIDS cases were first reported in the 1980s, officials and ministers failed to act on the risk of the disease being spread by contaminated blood. The Observer pointed out the danger in January 1983: Commercial blood products imported into the UK from the US can pose a serious threat to the health of people with hemophilia.

Four months later, the Mail on Sunday warned against the use of killer blood in hospitals. A report warns that mixed blood products in the US could lead to HIV infection, putting the lives of thousands of Britons at risk.

Although it was an accurate and prescient warning, the government failed to recall the contaminated products, saying there was no conclusive evidence, resulting in adult and child patients becoming infected with HIV. Dirty blood was administered for a further two years until heat treatment was introduced in 1985. Tainted Blood campaign chairman Andy Evans said he could not believe the product could continue to be licensed. The evidence pointed to the treatment being dangerous and they failed to take action, he said.

Bayer said it voluntarily submitted documents to the investigation to support the investigation's understanding of the historical events and actions of Bayer group companies.

We are truly sorry for the tragic circumstances that have occurred and say that treatments designed to save lives have caused too much suffering.

