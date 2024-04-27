US steps up support for Israel as campus protests rage in Gaza





President Biden is sending billions of dollars to support Israel's war against Hamas, even as the destruction of Gaza and the deaths of Palestinians fuel growing protests on college campuses.

The new $26 billion in aid to Israel, overwhelmingly passed by Congress and signed into law by Biden this week, also comes amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and an imminent Israeli invasion of the city of Rafah, in the south of the country, where more than a million Palestinian civilians live. take shelter.

While Democrats have expressed growing concerns about how Israel is waging its war in Gaza, they largely rallied behind sending more weapons when the bill passed the House and Senate last week. last week.

Khaled Elgindy, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, said weapons to Israel remain “sacrosanct” in Washington, and that the latest package was helped by rallying around Israel after the Iranian barrage of some 300 missiles and drones towards the nation on April 13.

But Elgindy said the aid package highlights a “huge gap” between congressional Democrats and rank-and-file voters, including those currently protesting at universities across the country.

“Eventually, that gap will have to narrow unless the party wants to remain permanently at odds with its voters, which I can't imagine it wants to do,” he said. “Public opinion has changed very, very dramatically, particularly among people on the left and among those who identify as Democrats. »

“The dominant trends in this case are that Democrats are gradually moving more and more toward aid conditionality,” he added, “even if this particular vote does not reflect that.”

The debate comes as college campuses across the United States are agitated by pro-Palestinian students mobilizing against the war in Gaza and calling on universities to divest from Israeli companies or defense companies that supply weapons to Israel.

But Julie Rayman, executive director of policy and political affairs at the American Jewish Committee, said the protests were “emotionally driven” and problematic because some chanted the liberation of Palestine “from the river to the sea ”, which can be interpreted as a call. eliminate Israel as a state.

She said there is a disconnect between what some of these students are calling for and what lawmakers in Congress are calling for, such as relieving the suffering in Gaza.

“What we see now [on] College campuses are, frankly, and I think unquestionably, not productive,” she said. “I don’t necessarily worry that these protests are massive signals about how society perceives this” war.

Rayman considers support for Israel to be “extremely strong” in Washington, a consensus she says must be maintained.

“There are all kinds of questions that need to be considered” regarding U.S. engagement with Israel and how it prioritizes humanitarian aid, she said. “But none of this can be done at the expense of ensuring the defense of our most strategic ally.”

The $26 billion package is almost entirely earmarked for Israel's defensive and offensive weapons, with some of the funds earmarked for U.S. forces in the Middle East.

Critics of current U.S. policy toward Israel have urged Biden to use Israel's desire for U.S. weapons as leverage to ease suffering in Gaza, where more than 34,000 Palestinians have died in nearly seven months of war.

The war is in retaliation for Hamas' invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, when militant fighters killed more than 1,100 people and kidnapped about 250 others. Around a hundred hostages are believed to still be alive in Gaza and negotiations are underway to free them. in exchange for a ceasefire have so far failed.

While Biden pushed for the release of hostages and a temporary ceasefire agreement and expressed frustration over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, he continued to unconditionally send more weapons to Israel, which is committed to fighting until Hamas is destroyed. This objective placed a target on Rafah, a last Hamas holdout. The United States has said it would not support an invasion of the city without a safe evacuation plan for civilians, but Israel has pledged to move forward regardless of outside pressure.

“My commitment to Israel, I want to make clear again, is ironclad,” Biden said after signing the $95 billion supplemental national security bill on Wednesday, which also includes aid to Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific.

“Israel’s security is essential. I will always ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself against Iran and the terrorists it supports. »

Biden also pointed out that the bill contains $1 billion in humanitarian aid for Gaza, where the U.S. military is dropping food and water and nearing the finish line of building a port off the territory's coast to get more help. As Israel faces accusations, it continues to restrict aid trucks from land crossings.

Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, said Biden maintains a disconnect between what he says and how he acts, with the president expressing concern about Israel's actions in Gaza while giving green light for new weapons.

“The picture is actually quite clear: what Biden is doing is increasing his rhetorical criticism of Israel, and when it comes to practical policy, the whole movement is aimed at continuing to support what Biden criticizes himself,” he said.

Israel supporters say the White House and Congress' embrace of U.S. aid demonstrates relatively consistent support for ensuring the security of the Israeli people against Iran, Hamas and other regional threats .

Yaakov Lappin, a military and strategic affairs analyst at the MirYam Institute, an Israeli-run forum, said the aid program was a “crucial development for Israel's security,” even if the White House sometimes shows more critical.

“The White House is subject to very strict conditions for its support,” he said, but “congressional support for Israel remains very strong overall, and we saw that earlier with the votes.

On Capitol Hill, Democrats willing to oppose aid to Israel remain a small minority, even as concern over the humanitarian crisis grows. In the House, which voted on separate aid packages for each country, the final score was 366-58, with only 37 Democrats against.

“Our votes against [Israel aid] There are votes against providing more offensive weapons that could lead to more killings of civilians in Rafah and elsewhere,” said a joint statement from 19 Democrats who voted against the package.

“Faced with the question of whether to provide offensive aid to advance this conflict, we believe there is a moral imperative to find another path. »

A growing number of Democrats have called for packaging weapons to Israel after an Israeli strike killed seven aid workers at the World Central Kitchen charity, which Israel blamed on a mistake but nonetheless sparked serious backlash in Washington.

Some of these critical Democratic lawmakers voted in favor of the package last weekend.

Among them was Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), who said she still wanted to limit offensive weapons to Israel, but supported the aid package because it contained humanitarian aid for Gaza and other areas affected by the conflict.

“While I am deeply concerned about additional military assistance to Israel, I cannot in good conscience vote against this vital humanitarian assistance while millions of people around the world are suffering,” Jacobs said in a statement after the vote .

In the Senate, only a small group of Democrats are actively calling for conditioning aid to Israel, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who tried unsuccessfully to pass an amendment to the bill that would restrict assistance military offensive.

“This amendment couldn’t even get a vote,” Sanders said this week. “We can’t even discuss the issue.”

However, students are forcing things, with more and more protest camps and pressure on university leaders.

House Republican leaders were jeered at a news conference this week at Columbia University, where the wave of protests began. Some universities cracked down on protesters and arrested dozens.

Biden also condemned the student protesters as “anti-Semitic.”

“This has been a huge disaster for Biden,” said Parsi of the Quincy Institute, referring to protests on college campuses. “This is a key voting group.”

Parsi added that the protests could lead to more pressure on Democrats to act on Gaza because they bring a “new level of energy” and a “whole new level of skepticism” about U.S. policy toward Israel.

