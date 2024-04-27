Bird flu virus has been spreading among US cows for months, RNA reveals





A cow is milked in Washington state. USDA Photo/Alamy

A strain of highly pathogenic avian flu has been spreading silently among U.S. livestock for months, according to a preliminary analysis of genomic data. The outbreak likely began when the virus jumped from an infected bird to a cow, probably around late December or early January. This implies a prolonged, undetected spread of the virus, suggesting that more cattle in the United States, and even neighboring areas, may have been infected with avian flu than are currently reported.

These conclusions are based on rapid and summary analyzes carried out by researchers, following the deposit of genomic data by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) into a public repository earlier this week. But to the dismay of scientists, the data made public does not include critical information that could shed light on the origins and evolution of the epidemic. Researchers are also concerned that the genomic data was not released until nearly four weeks after the outbreak was announced.

Speed ​​is particularly important for fast-spreading respiratory pathogens that can trigger pandemics, says Tulio de Oliveira, a bioinformatician at the University of Stellenbosch in South Africa. The bovine outbreak is not expected to allow the virus to spread between humans, but researchers say it is important to be vigilant.

In an outbreak, the sooner you get data, the sooner you can act, says Martha Nelson, a genomic epidemiologist at the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in Bethesda, Maryland. Nelson adds that with each passing week, the window to control the outbreak narrows. If it wasn't too late, for me, that's a bit of a million dollar question.

Single overflow

Federal authorities announced on March 25 that a highly pathogenic strain of avian flu had been detected in dairy cows. The USDA has since confirmed infections with the strain, called H5N1, in 34 dairy herds in nine states. In late March and early April, the USDA released a handful of virus sequences from cows sampled in Texas, and one sequence from a human case, to the widely used GISAID repository.

On April 21, USDA released more sequencing data to the Sequence Read Archive (SRA), a repository maintained by NCBI. The latest download included some 10 gigabytes of sequencing information from 239 animals, including cows, chickens and cats, says Karthik Gangavarapu, a computational biologist at Scripps Research in La Jolla, who processed the raw data.

How countries are using genomics to avoid a second wave of coronavirus

Analysis of the genomes suggests that the bovine epidemic likely began with a single introduction of wild birds in December or early January. It's good news that there has only been one jump that we can discern so far. But bad news, in many ways, has been spreading for probably several months now, says Michael Worobey, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Arizona in Tucson, who has analyzed the genomes.

This virus is clearly transmitted somehow between cows, says Louise Moncla, an evolutionary virologist at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia who has studied the genomic data.

Nelson, who analyzes the data, says she is very surprised by the extent of the genetic diversity of the virus infecting cattle, which indicates that the virus has had months to evolve. Among the mutations are changes to a viral-protein section that scientists have linked to a possible adaptation to spread in mammals, she says.

The data also shows occasional jumps from infected cows to birds and cats. This is a multi-host outbreak, Nelson says.

A single jump, several months ago, is the most reliable conclusion we can draw, based on the available data, says Eric Bortz, a virologist at the University of Alaska Anchorage. But an important caveat is that it's not clear what percentage of infected cows the samples represent, he says.

Fill the holes

This is just one of many gaps in the data. Scientists lack information on the precise date each sample was collected and the state in which it was collected. Such discrepancies are very abnormal, says Nelson.

Missing metadata makes it harder to answer many open questions, such as how the virus is transmitted between cows and herds, and makes it difficult to determine exactly when the virus spread to cows. This information could help control the spread of the virus and protect cattle workers who can least afford to be exposed, Worobey says.

Worobey, Gangavarapu and their colleagues are now rushing to analyze some of the metadata discovered through online research led by Florence Dbarre, an evolutionary biologist at the CNRS in Paris. Gangavarapu says dates and geographic information for 152 of the 239 samples were taken from a USDA presentation posted on YouTube on April 26.

Real-time flu tracking

Researchers also want to take more swabs from livestock and wild birds to better understand the exact origin of the outbreak and decipher another enigma. Genomic data reveals that the viral genome sequenced from the infected person does not include some of the signature mutations seen in cattle. It's a mystery to everyone, Nelson said.

One possibility is that the person was infected with a separate viral lineage, which infected cattle that were not swabbed. Another less likely scenario, which cannot be ruled out, Nelson says, is that the person was infected directly by a wild bird. This raises a whole host of questions about the black box of samples we're missing.

Shilo Weir, a public affairs specialist at the USDA, said the agency decided to release the unanalyzed sequence data to the SRA in order to make it public as soon as possible. Weir says the agency will work as quickly as possible to release selected files to GISAID containing relevant epidemiological information, and will continue to make raw data available to the SRA on an ongoing basis.

