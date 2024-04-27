US cop nabs black man, kills him, then brags about bar fights





In the footage, police officers are seen confronting Frank Tyson in a bar.

New Delhi:

“I always wanted to get into a bar fight,” a US police official said after tackling a black man to the ground and kneeling on his neck. The man later died in hospital.

Police in Ohio have come under scrutiny after body camera footage was released showing officers pinning a black man to the ground at a bar, recalling the events that led to the death of George Floyd in 2020.

The video, released by cantonal police, captures the moments leading up to the death of Frank Tyson, a 53-year-old man suspected of leaving the scene of a single-car accident on April 18.

Canton, Ohio

Body camera footage of Frank Tyson pic.twitter.com/RvpE4Meuib

The Sneed Daily (@Tr00peRR) April 26, 2024

In the footage, police officers are seen confronting Tyson inside a bar, where an altercation quickly ensued. Despite Tyson's cries for help and repeated cries of “I can't breathe,” the officers pushed him to the ground and handcuffed him, with one officer applying pressure to his back near his neck while saying, “You alright “.

Tyson continues to plead for relief as he lies on the ground. After several minutes, the officers noticed his lack of responsiveness and performed CPR. Paramedics arrive on scene and transport Tyson to a local hospital, where he later dies.

In the body camera footage, a police officer can be heard bragging about how he always wanted to get into a bar fight with one of the establishment's patrons.

The circumstances surrounding Tyson's death draw chilling parallels to George Floyd's fatal encounter with Minneapolis police in 2020, which sparked global outrage.

The officers involved in the Tyson case, identified as Beau Schoenegge and Camden Burch, have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

