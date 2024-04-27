US Space Force Selects Rocket Lab for Victus Haze Space Domain Awareness Mission in 2025





The continued push for space domain awareness is accompanied by contracts between the U.S. Space Force and space services companies aimed at creating missions that will align with national security needs.

Earlier this month, Rocket Lab announced a $32 million contract with Space Systems Command (SSC), an organization within the U.S. Space Force responsible for the development and acquisition of new space technologies and capabilities by the service. The contract aims to develop a spacecraft and command and control center for the VICTUS HAZE Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) mission which aims to accelerate the pace of launches deemed important to national security in order to respond more quickly to “future needs urgent in orbit. “.

The objective of this demonstration mission would be to test the military's ability to quickly position satellites in space to respond to threats and investigate suspicious objects.

“It is an honor to have been selected by Space Systems Command to collaborate in delivering the VICTUS HAZE mission and demonstrate the type of advanced tactical response capabilities critical to evolving national security needs,” said Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab, in a statement. .

“VICTUS HAZE builds on Rocket Lab’s proven track record of delivering launch and spacecraft solutions that enable advanced missions on accelerated timelines. The ability to design, build, launch and operate a spacecraft as part of a single, streamlined team is rare and will deliver unparalleled speed and value to the nation. We are excited to take TacRS to the next level,” added Beck.

Rocket Lab will design and build a spacecraft capable of rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO) scheduled for launch in 2025. Once given the green light, Rocket Lab will send its spacecraft into a target orbit where it will team up with a spaceship under construction. by True Anomaly, which also won a $30 million contract. Together, the two will participate in an exercise that will present a realistic summary of threat response and serve as an example of space domain awareness in orbit.

“True Anomaly is proud to partner with Space Systems Command to demonstrate tactically responsive peacetime space capabilities to ensure the United States and its allies and partners are prepared to respond in the event of a real or perceived threat in orbit,” said Even Rogers,” the CEO and co-founder of True Anomaly said in a statement. “The space domain is one of the most challenging environments in which to test and train, and we commend the service and Congress for their dedication to the TacRS mission, which is increasingly necessary for deterrence, knowledge of space domain and dynamic space operations.

This is not the first time that Rocket Lab has supported US Space Force programs. The list of previous U.S. national security launches includes a successful launch of the Space Test Program's Monolith satellite on Electron in 2021; a recently announced $14.49 million contract to launch the SSC's STP-30 mission to Electron over the next two years; and a $24.35 million contract with SSC for the development of the Neutron launcher upper stage.

