Reviews | Why is the United States arming Ukraine with fanfare and Israel in secret?





President Biden was flanked by Javelin anti-tank systems in 2022 as he discussed arming Ukraine.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

When the Biden administration ships weapons to Ukraine, it brings out the megaphones. She announces her deliveries and applauds her own efforts to support the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their country, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last month. The White House is emphasizing transparency in aid to Ukraine, saying it wants to clarify how the money was spent.

It's a different story when the destination is Israel. Some details leak into the American or Israeli press, but overall, when it sends weapons to the Israeli Defense Forces, the Biden administration seems to prefer silence.

Transparency on arms transfers takes on particular importance now that President Biden signed a historic $95 billion foreign aid package, approved after lengthy delays in the House of Representatives. This package will finance billions of dollars worth of weapons shipped to Ukraine, Israel and other countries. As soon as the bill became law, the administration issued new announcements regarding arms shipments to Ukraine, but not about transfers to Israel.

Press releases on military aid to Ukraine and Israel

Source: US Department of State; US Department of Defense; Internet Archive

Note: Multiple press releases were issued on the same day. The number of updates is based on web snapshots recorded by the Internet Archive.

How do we know which weapons were shipped?

In the case of Ukraine, it is easy. The State Department lists much of the military equipment sent to Ukraine in a regularly updated fact sheet, the latest being Wednesday. But so far there have only been two Defense Department press releases, on December 9 and 29, regarding the approval of emergency military sales to Israel, as well as a fact sheet in October providing a general overview of historical sales.

US government disclosures on military aid to Ukraine and Israel

A tally of information on US military aid sent to Ukraine since the Russian attack on February 24, 2022, and on aid sent to Israel since the Hamas attack on October 7, as reported in the data sheets information and press releases from the Departments of State and Defense.

Some information emerges from classified briefings. The Washington Post reported last month that the administration told Congress it had made more than 100 arms transfers to Israel, including a wide range of missiles, bombs and small arms. The Israeli press reported that 244 cargo planes and 20 ships delivered more than 10,000 tons of U.S. military assistance to Israel.

In fairness, arms transfers to each country fall under different authorities and involve different reporting requirements. But Josh Paul, who as a State Department official spent 11 years as director of the office overseeing arms transfers before resigning in protest against the war in Gaza, says he It is clear that the State Department treats them differently.

There is no doubt that the Department is providing Congress with information that it is not required to provide when it comes to authorizations for Ukraine, in an unclassified manner, while for Israel, it provides less information, and in a classified form, he told us. .

The context is that President Biden has been regularly criticized for not sending more equipment to Ukraine. It is therefore in its interest for the State Department to shine a spotlight on these expeditions. These announcements also encourage European allies to send more weapons to Ukraine. Conversely, the Democratic Party is deeply divided by the war in Gaza, with some Democrats in the House and Senate calling on it to send fewer bombs to Israel, and announcements about arms transfers could amplify that debate.

I think the administration is making sure that the pro-Israel community is informed that these things have been transferred, but they don't want to inflame the non-pro-Israel community, said Daniel C. Kurtzer, former U.S. ambassador to Israel and in Egypt. The word still comes out, but it's not a title.

Ukraine and Israel depend on American arms deliveries. Ukraine has lost ground to Russian forces, in part because it lacks troops and ammunition. Israel plans to invade the town of Rafah in southern Gaza, and the risk of war with Hezbollah in Lebanon or with Iran remains. A major Iranian missile and drone attack on Israel this month, after Israel struck an Iranian compound in Syria and killed military commanders, highlighted the risk of escalation that could lead to a wider war in the region.

There is another distinction to note. Ukraine uses American weapons primarily against invading troops. Israel did face a brutal Hamas incursion on October 7, but since then it has used American weapons in a way that appears to have killed thousands of women and children. Hundreds of aid workers, medical personnel and journalists are among the dead in Gaza, and the White House is unlikely to be eager to highlight its role in the killings of civilians.

On April 4, in a tense phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden threatened to condition future military assistance if Israel did not work harder to reduce civilian casualties. Still, Biden appears eager to avoid a breakdown and maintain the supply of weapons and ammunition. Democratic senators have pressed the administration to use its influence and improve its relationship with Congress. In response, the administration issued National Security Memorandum 20, which requires a report to Congress by May 8 on whether Israel is meeting its humanitarian obligations under international law.

We know very little about how American weapons are used once they reach the Israeli military. Are they used in Gaza, and how? Are they flocking to the West Bank? Is there a possibility that they will reach battalions that the United States is considering sanctioning due to alleged human rights violations?

Transparency is the lifeblood of democracies. For the same reason that the White House is careful to explain how taxpayer dollars are spent on military support for Ukraine, the administration owes it to Americans to be frank about weapons flown to Israel, although she finds this disclosure politically uncomfortable.

