How the US humanitarian pier in Gaza will work





A humanitarian dock that the U.S. military will bring into the Gaza Strip is being assembled and should be ready to receive the first deliveries of food and other aid early next month, according to military officials. The effort to deliver aid to the enclave via a maritime corridor, announced in March, will involve an elaborate, multi-step process.

About 1,000 U.S. soldiers and sailors will be involved in the pier project, a senior military official said Thursday in a Pentagon call with reporters. The pier will initially allow the transfer of about 90 aid trucks per day, the official said, and will eventually reach 150 trucks per day at full capacity.

U.S. officials said the pier was intended to supplement, not replace, existing aid deliveries by land. UN data indicates that land deliveries have increased slightly in recent weeks, but are still far from meeting the enclave's vast needs. Dozens of Gazans have died from causes related to malnutrition and dehydration, and the United Nations World Food Program says half of Gaza's 2.2 million residents are starving.

Once the aid reaches shore, humanitarian organizations distributing it in Gaza will face familiar dangers and obstacles amid ongoing Israeli bombardment.

1

The aid, mainly food, will come from countries around the world.

The majority of the aid will consist of food collected from several countries and transported to the port of Larnaca in Cyprus.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Agency for International Development, which works closely with the military to coordinate plans for the pier, said some of the items that would move through the maritime corridor would include nutrient-dense food bars , from Dubai; foods to treat severe malnutrition in children from Kenya; and relief supplies, including hygiene kits, from Europe.

Military officials said other countries and organizations would also contribute food and money.

2

Shipments will be inspected in Cyprus under Israeli supervision.

At the port of Larnaca, Israeli representatives will be present while Cypriot authorities inspect the items, according to an Israeli official with knowledge of the inspection plans.

The official said inspection standards would be the same as those applied at land crossings into Gaza. Aid officials said the inspections were exhaustive and sometimes arbitrary.

World Central Kitchen, a disaster relief nonprofit, has already tested the shipping corridor twice on a smaller scale in March. The process of loading, scanning and inspecting these two ships took between two and three days each, according to Juan Camilo Jimenez Garces, regional director of the organization. The first ship, a partnership with Spanish nonprofit Open Arms, carried around 200 tons of aid, while the second carried more than 300 tons.

3

The sea journey will take at least 15 hours.

The approximately 250-mile journey from Cyprus to Gaza normally takes around 15 hours, or a full day of travel, but can take up to a few days depending on the weight of the cargo and the type of ship. For example, the ship Open Arms, which towed its cargo on a separate platform instead of carrying it on board, made the journey in about three days.

Ships may also be delayed due to adverse weather conditions. This was one of the factors that delayed World Central Kitchen's second ship, Jennifer, for about two weeks in Larnaca after its scheduled departure.

4

The aid will be transported from a floating platform near Gaza to a dock anchored on land.

Gaza has no international seaport; Israel has prevented the construction of such a building for decades. Because the nearshore waters are too shallow for large ships to approach the humanitarian dock directly, the United States is also building a floating platform two miles off the coast, where ships carrying helpers will unload their cargo first.

The Army's small ships, known as LCUs (for Landing Craft Utility) and LSVs (for Logistics Support Vessels), will transport the aid in batches from the platform to the dock.

Note: Distances are not to scale.

The New York Times

At least 14 U.S. ships are involved in the construction and operation of the pier, according to a military official, some carrying the necessary heavy machinery and equipment. The U.S. military will build the pier at sea, using modular units eight feet wide and 20 or 40 feet long, and a long ferry will drag it to shore. It will then be anchored by Israeli forces on the northern coast of Gaza to ensure there are no US troops on the ground.

Humanitarian aid officials involved in receiving and distributing aid have insisted that their engagement with the Israeli military be as limited as possible.

5

Aid will have to be transported to Gaza by truck, but its safe distribution remains a challenge.

The World Food Program will help distribute the aid inside Gaza after it arrives at the dock, the US Agency for International Development said last week.

Trucks coordinated by humanitarian groups will transport the aid from a secure area near the jetty to UN warehouses, of which there are more than 20 across Gaza, and eventually to hundreds of community kitchens, shelters, smaller warehouses and other distribution points throughout the region.

The majority of distribution points are in southern Gaza, where most of the population has been forced to evacuate, but demographers estimate that several hundred thousand people remain in the northern part of the enclave, where famine is imminent.

A small number of routes are available for distribution trucks, as the Israeli military has limited road access and Israeli airstrikes have turned much of the landscape into rubble. As usual, the convoys will have to closely coordinate their movements with the Israeli army.

Humanitarian road access to Gaza

Source: United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

Note: Road accessibility based on a map published by OCHA on April 24.

The New York Times

Humanitarian aid officials have stressed that the most effective method of delivering aid to Gaza remains by land, and they have expressed concern that the pier could distract from efforts to increase the quantity of aid delivered by land.

Several previous attempts to deliver aid to Gazans ended in deadly tragedy. This month, Israel struck a convoy belonging to World Central Kitchen, killing seven aid workers from the group. Israel also bombed an aid warehouse on at least one occasion, a strike it said was aimed at killing a Hamas commander.

Humanitarian experts say Gaza's food crisis is man-made, citing Israel's decades-long Egyptian-backed blockade of the territory, Israel's near-complete siege after Oct. 7, and strict restrictions imposed since then on the entrance of aid trucks. The UN has said Israel's restrictions on aid, destruction of infrastructure and displacement of Gazans could amount to the use of starvation as a war tactic.

Israel responded, and its officials accused U.N. humanitarian agencies of failing to distribute aid effectively. They also said Hamas, which rules Gaza and is considered a terrorist organization, had systematically seized aid. David Satterfield, the US special envoy for humanitarian assistance, said in February that Israel had not presented specific evidence of theft or misappropriation of UN aid.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis has continued to worsen. Many Gazans have died seeking help, including more than 100 who were killed while trying to get food from a humanitarian convoy, according to Gaza health officials, and more than a dozen who drowned while retrieving parachuted aid that fell into the sea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2024/04/27/world/middleeast/gaza-pier-israel-hamas-war.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos