Yemen's Houthis damage tanker, shoot down US drone | Israel's War on Gaza News





The MV Andromeda Star suffers damage and the MQ-9 Reaper drone is shot down during the latest Houthi escalation.

Yemen's Houthis have damaged an oil tanker and shot down another US MQ-9 Reaper drone as they vow further attacks in opposition to Israel's war on Gaza.

The Iran-aligned group's military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said in his latest televised video address on Saturday that the British oil ship Andromeda Star was targeted in the Red Sea by naval missiles and was directly hit.

The US military confirmed the group fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles into the Red Sea at multiple targets and damaged the MV Andromeda Star. The ship was recently sold to a company registered in Seychelles, Reuters reported.

The MV Andromeda Star reports minor damage, but continues its journey, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a message on X, adding that no injuries or damage were reported by the US-led maritime military coalition -United and deployed in the area. to counter attacks from Yemen.

The Houthi military spokesperson also said that its air defense forces in Yemen also shot down a US military MQ-9 Reaper attack drone with a missile in the airspace of Saada governorate as he carried out hostile missions.

The US military has not commented on the drone, but US broadcaster CBS News confirmed that an MQ-9, costing around $30 million, crashed in Yemen on Friday morning and said that an investigation was underway.

This is the third US attack drone shot down by the Houthis since the start of the war on Gaza, the first being shot down in November, followed by another in February.

The Yemeni group has not commented on further attacks on ships in its neighboring waterways, but the U.S. military said anti-ship missiles fired by the Houthis also targeted the MV MAISHA, an Antigua-flagged vessel /Barbados and operated by Liberia. He reported no damage.

In a surprising turn of events, Arabs now share their support for the American Spring. pic.twitter.com/zzGq7fE3VK

Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) April 26, 2024

UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also confirmed two attacks on a vessel believed to be the MV Andromeda Star, approximately 14 nautical miles (26 km) southwest of al-Mukha (Mocha), in Yemen.

He said a first explosion occurred near the ship and a second attack, consisting of what appeared to be two missiles, damaged the ship.

The Houthi army said on Friday it had targeted the Israeli ship MSC Darwin in the Gulf of Aden, adding that it had launched a number of missiles and drones at targets in the southern port city of Eilat. 'Israel.

On Thursday, the group launched an attack on the Maersk Yorktown, a US-flagged, US-owned and operated ship, as well as the Israel-linked MSC Veracruz, defended by US and British warships. .

The Yemeni group's resumption of military activity comes after weeks of relative calm when the number of attacks had declined.

” ” pic.twitter.com/DgRfdS2SfW

(@abdusalamsaya) April 26, 2024

Translation: On the third day after 200 days of war, new crowds filled al-Sabeen Square in the capital Sanaa in a show of loyalty and support for Gaza during a march With Gaza, Pride and Mobilization.

But the group's leader, Abdel-Malik al-Houthi, rejected in a speech Friday the idea that the decline in attacks was linked to weakening military capabilities and vowed that more attacks would take place.

He also told large numbers of protesters in the capital, Sanaa, and elsewhere in a televised address that a new theater of confrontation had opened as the Houthis now also target shipping in the Indian Ocean.

The Houthis say they will end attacks on one of the world's busiest shipping routes, demanding that Israel end its war on Gaza. The Houthi attacks have disrupted global trade and affected traffic in the Israeli port of Eilat.

Residents of areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthis have demonstrated in large numbers every Friday since the start of the war to express solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn Israel and its Western allies.

The Houthis initially targeted only Israel-linked ships passing through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, but expanded their action to US and British ships after Washington and London carried out attacks on Yemen.

Houthi-run media reported that millions more also took to the streets in Yemen's governorates on Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/4/27/yemens-houthis-damage-oil-tanker-shoot-down-us-drone The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos