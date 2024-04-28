Gabby Douglas Returns to Competitive Gymnastics, Qualifies for U.S. Championships





Gabby Douglas' last gymnastics competition was eight years ago, at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where her team won the gold medal.

On Saturday, the three-time gold medalist made her return to the American Classic in Katy, Texas, and successfully qualified to compete at the U.S. Championships, putting her on track to compete at the Paris Olympics this summer.

She finished 10th in the all-around, but her scores on vault and balance beam qualified Douglas to compete in both events at the U.S. championships. To compete in the four national events, which will be held May 30 to June 2 in Fort Worth, Texas, Douglas will need to file a petition.

Jade Carey, the reigning Olympic floor exercise gold medalist, won the all-around.

Although the American Classic has little to no direct impact on Douglas's chances of making the Paris team, his performance on Saturday was a crucial stepping stone and provided insight into his training progress during of this return.

Douglas started the day on a shaky note during floor exercises. She lowered her hands on her first pass and went out of bounds, earning a score of 11.450.

But anyone who might have doubted the legitimacy of Douglas' return should see it in the vault. In the second rotation, Douglas executed a huge Yurchenko double twist, scoring a score of 14,000, a score the U.S. women's team would happily accept in the final competition in Paris.

She still has a way to go on the uneven bars, her signature event. The release moves that earned her the nickname Flying Squirrel in 2012 are still high-flying, but Douglas came off the bars twice for an 11.850.

In the fourth and final rotation, Douglas delivered a clutch performance on the beam. She earned a score of 13.350 to secure her spot at the U.S. Championships. At 28 years old, Douglas was the oldest athlete on the competitive field.

Douglas had initially planned to return to competitive gymnastics at the Winter Cup in February, but withdrew days before the competition due to a positive Covid test.

I was so excited to get back on the competition field, but unfortunately I just tested positive for covid… I'm crushed but see you soon guys! Douglas said in an Instagram post at the time.

She first announced her plans to return to the Olympics on Hallie Jackson NOW earlier this year.

Douglas' 2012 performance in London made her the first black gymnast to win the Olympic all-around gold medal. At the 2016 Olympics, Douglas helped the Americans to their second consecutive victory in the team event, earning them a third Olympic gold medal.

Douglas did not compete in the most recent Tokyo Olympics, a decision that many in the gymnastics world interpreted as a de facto announcement of his retirement.

Reigning Olympic all-around gold medalist Suni Lee is also trying to return to the Olympics. She competed Saturday on two of the four apparatus, beam and vault, marking the first time Lee and Douglas have competed against each other in senior competition.

Lee has been dealing with kidney issues since early last year, ending her college career and 2023 season prematurely. She competed in the 2023 United States Championships, but withdrew from the team of the World Championships.

Saturday's performance offered some redemption for the Tokyo Olympics star. Lee had a disappointing performance at her first competition of the season, the Winter Cup, where she fell twice on the uneven bars and once on the balance beam.

The routines she performed on Saturday were noticeably cleaner, although perhaps not quite as difficult as she is capable of.

In the first rotation, Lee put in a strong performance on beam, opting to perform a simple dismount in setup. The conservative routine paid off and Lee scored a 14.300, winning the event.

Lee also competed on vault, where she scored a 13.250 with a twisting Yurchenko. Her performance in both events was enough to qualify her for the U.S. Championships, but like Douglas, Lee will have to petition to compete in the all-around.

The next stop on the road to qualifying for Paris is the Core Hydration Classic, which will be held in Hartford, Connecticut on May 17-18.

If Douglas is named to the U.S. Olympic team, she will be the first American since Dominique Dawes to make three Olympic teams. Simone Biles, who was Douglas' teammate in Rio, is also eyeing her third Olympic team.

The gymnasts representing the United States in Paris will be selected during the Olympic trials this summer, scheduled for the end of June in Minneapolis. Athletes participating in the Olympic Trials will be determined four weeks earlier at the U.S. Championships in Fort Worth.

