American professors speak out and stand with student protesters in Gaza | American universities





As student protests calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's divestment and occupation of Palestinian lands continue to spread across American universities, some professors are increasingly joining the charge to take speak and even stand alongside their students.

At Georgias Emory University, faculty members have been arrested during pro-Palestinian protests, including Emil Keme, a professor of English and indigenous studies, and Noelle McAfee, chair of the philosophy department.

WATCH: Among those arrested today was Noelle McAfee, chair of the philosophy department at Emory University.

I reached out to Emory for comment on this arrest, no word yet.

This video was provided to us by an #Emory doctoral student. You can hear it in this video. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/86aJgb7NUX

– Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) April 25, 2024

McAfee was seen brutally cornered and escorted by Atlanta police in a video widely shared on social media, asking the person recording: can you call the philosophy department office and tell them I've been arrested ?

Arrests continued on Saturday as at least 200 protesters were arrested on three campuses in the United States. The Indiana University Bloomington Police Department said in an emailed statement that 23 protesters were arrested there after an encampment was not dismantled.

Northeastern University in Boston said in a statement on social media that it decided to call the police because what began as a student protest two days ago was infiltrated by professional organizers with no affiliation with Northeastern . Massachusetts State Police said in a statement they arrested 102 protesters who refused to leave.

At Arizona State University, campus police arrested 69 protesters early Saturday, the school said in a statement.

The university said a group of people, most of whom were not ASU students, faculty or staff, created an encampment and protested and were arrested and charged with criminal trespass after refused to disperse.

In light of protests sweeping campuses, formal graduation ceremonies were canceled at the University of Southern California, where Muslim student Asna Tabassum was prevented from giving her acceptance speech for her public support to Palestine.

Rather than address the concerns of faculty and students regarding the cancellation of Asna Tabassum's commencement speech and the arrest of peaceful protesters, USC unfortunately doubled down on its authoritarian approach and simply canceled one aspect of obtaining of the degree the students had earned and were looking forward to, USC said. assistant professor of sociology Brittany Friedman.

It is disheartening to see the current state of higher education in our country, the massive exposure of students to police violence, and the complete disregard for what USC claims to stand for.

On Monday, many faculty and staff members at Columbia University rallied in support of students who were arrested, suspended and, in some cases, kicked out of their dorms. They demanded an immediate apology and amnesty for these students and that their disciplinary records be expunged.

Student protests in Gaza: more than 40 camps on campuses in the United States, video report

Classes will be held remotely until the end of the semester due to tensions on campus.

In nearby Princeton, classes, like the one led by Max Weiss, who teaches a course on the history of Palestine and Israel, are even held at some events.

Earlier this week, Weiss joined dozens of other New Jersey faculty members in writing an open letter in the school's newspaper, the Princetonian, in support of protesting Columbia faculty and students .

We, the faculty and staff of Princeton University, affirm our solidarity and support to the students of Columbia University and Barnard College who continue to demand that the university disengage from the Israeli genocide in Gaza and the continued occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and other Palestinian territories. earth, the letter said.

We fully support the right of all members of the University community, including students, to participate in peaceful protests at Columbia, Princeton, and all college campuses.

Weiss told the Guardian it was clear that university students across the country would not stand idly by as university administrations collude with local and municipal police departments, alongside an orchestrated campaign in the halls of the US government to suppress speech.

Professors and students have been arrested during protests at other New York universities, such as New York University and the City University of New York. While some NYU educators were arrested shortly after protecting Muslim students while they prayed, Cuny professors physically gathered to form a barricade between their students and the police.

To reach our students, you have to go through us, they chanted in unison.

Since Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, killing nearly 1,200 people and taking more than 240 hostage, Israel has launched a relentless military attack on Gaza, killing more than 30,000 Palestinians, most of them Palestinians. women and children.

The violence abroad has sparked campus protests that have spread across the country in recent weeks. Major protests in Columbia began earlier this month with a pro-Palestinian encampment near the school. Since then, at least 30 other universities, including Yale, Brown and the University of Texas, which on Wednesday saw riot police arrest nearly 60 protesters and a journalist, have followed in Columbia's footsteps by setting up their own encampments on the campus.

To quell campus unrest, especially as the start of the school year approaches, many university administrations have worked actively to end protests and, in some cases, punish participants, triggering a violent response from faculty.

Columbia President Nemat Minouche Shafik called on the New York police to evacuate the university encampment. Hundreds of students were arrested and suspended in a chaotic scene that drew international attention and criticism from professors, students and the public.

Far-right Republicans have weighed in on recent events in Colombia. Just a day before the NYPD incident, Shafik testified before the Republican-led House about his alleged failure to prevent instances of anti-Semitism on campus. His statements before the House drew criticism from Columbia faculty, who criticized him for not having made a strong enough case for academic freedom.

Trying to balance the free speech rights of those who want to protest and the rights of Jewish students to live in an environment free from harassment or discrimination has been the central challenge on our campus, and many others, these month, Shafik said in his speech. prepared remarks.

We will not and will not tolerate anti-Semitic threats, images, or other violations. We have enforced, and will continue to enforce, our policies against such actions.

Bassam Khawaja, a professor at Columbia Law School who spoke to the Guardian after the faculty walkout, condemned Shafik's decision to engage the New York police and said the protest was unjust non-violent evidence.

Students must be able to express solidarity with the people of Gaza without being presented as extremists or radicalsBassam Khawaja

It involved a group of students camping on a lawn in the middle of campus, Khawaja said, noting that it was no different from a typical day on campus and that fellow students and professors were outraged by the presence of police on campus. He added that there was no clear and present danger.

Khawaja, who is also a supervising attorney at the school's human rights clinic, said he has seen people who have spoken out in favor of Palestinian human rights immediately be described as Hamas sympathizers, like anti-Semites, like terrorists, which is scandalous.

Students must be able to express solidarity with the people of Gaza without being portrayed as extremists or radicals, he said. And I think the president of Columbia has a duty to speak up for them.

UT Austin faculty condemned President Jay Hartzell in a statement regarding his decision to invite city police as well as state troopers from across the state on horses, motorcycles and bicycles , in riot gear and armed with batons, pepper spray, tear gas and firearms. on our campus today in response to a planned peaceful protest.

Text messages obtained by the local Austin American-Statesman newspaper confirmed that Hartzell requested police backup.

Weiss, the Princeton professor, called the Columbia president's decision to deploy police to disperse the protests by force unjust and unjustified.

He said: It is the responsibility of the Columbia administration and of every American university administration to speak out publicly and unequivocally in support of the rights of students, faculty and other university affiliates to exercise their constitutionally protected rights to dissent, speech and peaceful assembly.

Zia Mian, a longtime Princeton faculty member and co-director of the graduate program in Science and Global Security, also attended a solidarity protest at a Gaza encampment on campus.

Mian told the Guardian: It's no surprise that universities are where struggles for equality for men and women, for equality for people of color, for desegregation of education, for the environmental and anti-war movements. [where] these debates are often the most charged and lively.

Young people are confronting the effects of existing systems, many of them witnessing them for the first time.

It is therefore almost inevitable that young academics, constantly confronted with the world as it really is, find themselves at the forefront of change.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/apr/27/us-faculty-university-students-campus-protests-gaza The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

