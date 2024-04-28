What we know about the hacking attack that targeted the US healthcare systemExBulletin





NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Bruce Japsen, senior health care contributor at Forbes, about the hack of a major health care provider and what it means for patients.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

A few months ago, a major computer attack threw parts of the US healthcare system into chaos. Hackers hacked the company Change Healthcare and took sensitive consumer data for ransom. The change is up to United Health. It processes payments for hundreds of thousands of healthcare providers. Bruce Japsen is a senior health care contributor for Forbes. He joins us now from Chicago. Mr. Japsen, thank you for being with us.

BRUCE JAPSEN: Thanks for inviting me.

SIMON: What did they get? Do we know whose data was stolen?

JAPSEN: Well, we don't know everything they got, but we do know that from a statement by United's CEO – the company released its results last week, and I listened to the call – that it affects a substantial part of America. United, which is the nation's largest health insurance company, acquired the company for $13 billion a few years ago. And Change – what they do is they're the nation's largest clearinghouse for insurance billing and payments.

Four out of five doctors in the United States lost income due to this Change Healthcare attack. And that means, you know, they weren't getting paid. They are still not paid. Or they had their payments and billing going back and forth between, you know, doctors and hospitals and surgery centers to get their money through Change Healthcare. And it is also a delay in the care of certain people. My neighbors have two little girls born prematurely. They couldn't see their pediatrician for a few weeks because their system was broken.

SIMON: So there are people who can't get health care and people whose most private health information is now accessible.

JAPSEN: Maybe. What they've said so far – and I can just read it to you. They did some initial sampling and found files containing protected health information or personally identifiable information. That would be name, address, maybe social security number, maybe credit card information, that sort of thing. And that would cover, quote, “a substantial proportion of the American population.” That's a scary line, isn't it? And this is coming from PR people. The company saw no evidence of documents such as doctors, records or full medical histories among the data. But they are not sure. I mean, they say it's in progress. It is complicated. And this will likely take several months of ongoing analysis. I think so far it's been okay, you know, that they don't have access to certain medical records.

But who really knows? You know, the company was concerned enough to pay a ransom, and that – I know it was a big story. I think the New York Times could have broken this story, and they said, oh, my God, United paid a ransom to get this back. Well, I have news for you. This is not new. Last year, Forbes published an article that said the average ransom demand – this is just for healthcare – increased from around 800,000 in 2022 to 1.5 million in 2023.

SIMON: So health systems must now include the cost of ransoms in annual budgets?

JAPSEN: Well, that will be one of their excuses, I'm sure, to increase your premiums next year. Look, it adds costs because it's the largest health care company in the country. They also own, through their Optum business doctor practices, surgery centers. Overall, it has already cost them – they anticipate it will cost them over a billion dollars. And that doesn't include the roughly $6 billion they've deployed to pay their network providers and others.

SIMON: When you say it's going to cost them, do you mean it's going to cost us?

JAPSEN: This is going to cost us dearly. Yes. Oh, yeah, they certainly pass those costs through in their bonuses because, you know, it's a publicly traded company and it's accountable to its shareholders. And of course, you're already paying more for these elaborate systems. I think people would be willing to, you know, pay to protect their health information. But it's going to be important.

SIMON: Does paying a ransom just make it more likely to be hacked?

JAPSEN: Maybe. I'm not… you know, I'm the health care specialist. I'm not one for ransomware or cyberattacks, but probably. These people clearly know what they are doing. And let's face it: In health care, companies like United make billions of dollars in profits. This is why banks and financial institutions are hacked.

SIMON: How would anyone hearing us today know if it was hacked or not?

JAPSEN: Well, that's a very good question. You will be notified at some point. I think people are already finding this out when they call their doctor's office and find out that their procedure was delayed, or maybe a payment was delayed, or a payment wasn't made. Four out of five doctors have lost income because of this. The average primary care physician cares for approximately 1,500 to 3,000 patients. So I would venture to guess that among NPR's large audience and the people who are listening now, a good portion of them will be informed.

SIMON: Bruce Japsen, Forbes senior health care contributor, thank you very much for being with us.

JAPSEN: Thank you for inviting me.

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on urgent deadlines by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR's programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/04/27/1247649283/what-we-know-about-the-hacking-attack-that-targeted-the-u-s-healthcare-system The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos