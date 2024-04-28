Yemen's Houthi rebels claim to have shot down US Reaper drone, release footage showing plane wreckage





JERUSALEM — JERUSALEM (AP) Yemen's Houthi rebels said Saturday they had shot down another U.S. military MQ-9 Reaper drone, releasing images of parts matching known parts of the unmanned aircraft.

The Houthis said they shot down the Reaper with a surface-to-air missile, part of a new series of attacks this week by the rebels after a relative lull in their pressure campaign over the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza strip.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bryon J. McGarry, a Defense Department spokesman, acknowledged Saturday to the Associated Press that a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 drone crashed Yemen. He indicated that an investigation was underway, without further details.

The Houthis described the fall as having occurred on Thursday in their stronghold in the country's Saada province.

Footage released by the Houthis included what they described as a missile launch aimed at the drone, with a man off-camera reciting the Houthi slogan after it was hit: God is greatest; died for America; Death to Israel; curse the Jews; victory of Islam.

The images included several close-ups of parts of the drone that included the logo of General Atomics, which manufactures the drone, and serial numbers corresponding to known parts made by the company.

Since the Houthis seized the north of the country and its capital Sanaa in 2014, the US military has lost at least five drones to the rebels, counting the downed shots on Thursday in 2017, 2019, 2023 and this year.

The Reapers, which cost about $30 million each, can fly at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and have an endurance of up to 24 hours before needing to land.

The downing of the drone comes as the Houthis launch attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, demanding that Israel end the war in Gaza, which has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians there. The war began after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking some 250 others hostage.

The Houthis have launched more than 50 attacks on ships, seized one vessel and sunk another since November, according to the U.S. Maritime Administration.

Houthi attacks have declined in recent weeks as the rebels have been targeted by a US-led campaign of airstrikes in Yemen. Shipping via the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden has declined due to the threat. U.S. officials have speculated that the rebels may be short of weapons because of the U.S.-led campaign against them and after regularly firing drones and missiles in recent months. However, the rebels renewed their attacks last week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/yemens-houthi-rebels-claim-downing-us-reaper-drone-109718500 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos