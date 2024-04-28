British troops could be sent to Gaza to help deliver aid





The government is considering whether to send troops to Gaza to help deliver aid via new maritime routes.

The United States confirmed Friday that construction has begun on a temporary dock to deliver more humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip as famine approaches and that work will begin in early May.

The UK is already providing logistical support for the construction of the dock, including a Royal Navy vessel that will house hundreds of US soldiers and sailors working on the project.

Additionally, British military planners will be deployed to US Central Command in Florida and Cyprus to screen aid supplies for several weeks before they are shipped to Gaza.

Under the planned joint coastal logistics operation, Israel will reportedly be responsible for anchoring the 500-metre-long causeway floating ashore and provide security and logistics support.

A senior U.S. military official said there would be no U.S. military boots on the ground and that other countries would provide personnel to drive delivery trucks to the coast. The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet public, declined to identify the third party.

Palestinians wait in line for a meal in Rafah, as half of Gaza's population flees in the face of a feared offensive (AP)

He declined to name these partner countries, but reports say British officials are considering whether British troops will take on this role, known as wet boots by military planners, when the relief corridor opens next month. This involves British troops driving trucks from landing craft to a temporary causeway and delivering aid to a secure distribution area on the Gaza Strip coast.

Such a role increases the risk of being attacked. Just this week, Israeli media reported that a UN team touring a site on land was forced to take cover when a mortar shell landed nearby.

Whitehall sources told the BBC that no decision has yet been made, a role for the British military may not happen and the matter has not yet passed the Prime Minister's Office. The Defense Ministry declined to comment on the matter Saturday.

Hamas sparked the war in Gaza with a brutal attack on southern Israel on October 7 that left about 1,200 people dead (mostly civilians) and 250 taken hostage. Since then, Israeli air and ground attacks have killed 34,000 Palestinians, about two-thirds of them children and women, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said on Friday the UK was continuing to play a leading role in providing support, working with the US and other international allies.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps (right) said the crew of RFA Cardigan Bay were key to the UK's contribution to the new Assistance Scheme (PA).

He said it was important to establish more routes for essential assistance to Gaza. The crew of RFA Cardigan Bay are key to the UK's contribution to multinational plans to significantly expand aid flows to the Gaza Strip.

This will complement the priority of receiving more support by land and through Israel's Ashdod port, allowing tens of thousands of tonnes to be delivered directly from the sea to the beaches.

According to U.S. estimates, the new causeway will initially be able to deliver 90 truckloads of international aid to Gaza, expanding to up to 150 truckloads once fully operational.

Aid shipments from Cyprus to Gaza resumed late Friday, with ships carrying food to besieged Palestinian enclaves after being briefly halted after seven aid workers were killed in an Israeli airstrike earlier this month, Cypriot sources said. . The World Central Kitchen NGO halted direct deliveries from Cyprus to Gaza and suspended support to review its activities in the region following the attack in early April.

Elsewhere, negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release continue amid concerns of an Israeli ground invasion of the southern city of Rafah, where more than half of Gaza's 2.3 million people are seeking refuge from Israeli aggression and bombardment.

Palestinians inspect a building demolished after the Israeli attack on Rafah (Anadolu via Getty)

A senior Hamas official said Saturday that he was evaluating Israel's new proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and would submit a response once the study was complete.

He did not elaborate on Israel's offer but said it was a response to Hamas' offer two weeks ago. Negotiations earlier this month focused on a proposed six-week ceasefire and the release of 40 civilians and sick hostages in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons.

Hamas' statement came hours after a high-ranking Egyptian delegation concluded a visit to Israel where they discussed a new vision for a long-term ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, an Egyptian official said.

