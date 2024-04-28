UK snow forecast: UK braces for 72 hours of snow and heavy rain | weather | News





Britain is bracing for 72 hours of non-stop snow and rain as sub-zero temperatures continue.

WXCharts predicts winter weather will arrive in the UK next weekend (May 5-7), with cold temperatures and winds.

Snow will begin to fall in the Scottish Highlands on Sunday (May 5), covering the Cairngorms, Inverness and Fort William.

Rain will follow, hitting central and southern Scotland (Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow), southern Wales (Cardiff) and parts of the east coast of England (Hull, Norwich).

On Tuesday (7 May) we could see snow falling in North East Scotland (Wick, Aberdeen), South East Scotland (Edinburgh) and North East England (Newcastle).

Rain will return to the east coast of Scotland (Dundee, Edinburgh) and England (Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Hull) as well as parts of the central region (Peterborough, Birmingham).

Temperatures will be the lowest in central Scotland, falling to 2C. Northern and southern Scotland will see lows of around 4C. Temperatures in northern England and Northern Ireland are around 8C.

The Midlands, Wales and East Anglia will be the hottest, with lows between 10C and 13C, while the south coast of England will reach around 9C.

Tonight:

Rain flows slowly from south to north, with occasional heavy rainfall. Mostly dry and sunny north with light winds and a possible frost.

sunday:

Locally heavy rainfall will occur on Sunday across much of the eastern and central regions and further north. The west is drier and brighter with sunny weather and scattered showers. It's still rather cool most of the time.

Forecast from Monday to Wednesday:

It is mostly dry during this period, although occasional light showers are possible. It often brightens with sunny skies and is warmer than in recent days. refreshing at times

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/weather/1893047/uk-now-weather-forecast-may The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos