UK develops hypersonic missiles to catch up with China and Russia by 2030 – Report | uk news





Britain plans to equip its military with hypersonic cruise missiles by the end of 2010, according to one report.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, military leaders are under pressure to catch up with China, Russia and the United States by developing weapons that can travel faster than Mach 5, five times the speed of sound.

The Ministry of Defense wants the missile to be designed and manufactured in the UK and operational by 2030.

The newspaper reported that it has not yet been decided whether the missile will be launched from land, sea or air, but plans are in the early stages.

It comes after Chancellor Rishi Sunak pledged to spend 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defense by 2030.

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Follow Sky News to get all the latest news from around the UK and around the world.

Tap here

Ballistic weapons can also reach hypersonic speeds, but there are differences in maneuverability. Ballistic weapons typically have a fixed path, but hypersonic weapons' paths can change after launch, making them difficult to destroy.

The United States, Russia, and China are major players in the hypersonic weapons race, but other countries, such as North Korea, claim to have tested hypersonic weapons.

Read more: Sean Bell: Putin's 'invincible' missiles were a costly illusion The United States has tested a hypersonic weapon with speeds 'five times faster than the speed of sound.'

The development of hypersonic capabilities is part of Pillar Two of AUKUS, the defense and security agreement between the UK, Australia and the US.

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Follow Sky News to get all the latest news from around the UK and around the world.

Tap here

Last month, the United States tested a hypersonic cruise missile off an atoll in the Marshall Islands in a message to its Pacific rival, China. This is the latest of numerous hypersonic weapons tests the country has completed in recent years.

A MoD spokesman declined to elaborate on the UK's development of hypersonic missile capabilities for national security reasons, but confirmed that “hypersonic technology is being pursued to further develop the UK's sovereign advanced capabilities”.

“We continue to invest in equipment to address current and future threats,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-to-develop-hypersonic-missiles-to-catch-up-with-china-and-russia-by-2030-report-13124768 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos