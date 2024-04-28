Putin probably did not directly order Navalny's assassination, US intelligence concludes





U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin likely did not directly order the assassination of Alexei Navalny at a remote penal colony in February, according to three sources familiar with the matter. But the precise circumstances of the death of the opposition leader in the Arctic prison remain unclear.

That assessment does not absolve Putin of ultimate responsibility for Navalny's fate, but simply indicates that the Russian president likely did not call for his assassination at that time, the sources said. By sending Navalny to the notorious high-security penal colony in a remote town above the Arctic Circle, the Kremlin had effectively imposed the death penalty on the opposition leader, the sources said.

The findings reflect a broad consensus among different intelligence agencies, the sources said.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the intelligence communities' assessment.

After Navalny's death, President Joe Biden said that while Washington lacked information about the exact circumstances, there is no doubt that Navalny's death was a consequence of something Putin and his thugs did.

Russia's Federal Prison Service said in a statement at the time that Navalny died after feeling unwell following a walk.

The CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment.

Navalny was 47 when he died and was serving a combined 30 years in prison. As Russia's most high-profile and popular dissident, Navalny's death was a blow to the country's opposition movement, which was brutally suppressed by the Kremlin.

During a business trip to Russia in 2020, Navalny was poisoned with a military nerve agent, Novichok. Navalny and Western officials have blamed the attempt on Navalny's life on Putin.

The poison used on Navalny was similar to that used by Russian military intelligence against a retired Russian military intelligence officer, Sergei Skripal, in a 2018 assassination attempt in the United Kingdom, according to Western governments .

Russia has denied the government was involved in Navalny's 2020 poisoning or his death in prison in February.

Before Navalny's death, there had been tentative discussions about a possible prisoner exchange with Russia involving Navalny and Americans detained in Russia, NBC News previously reported.

Navalny's allies say Putin had the dissident killed to thwart a planned prisoner exchange that could have freed him.

Russia has denied the accusation.

