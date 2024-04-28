I lost my dream job offer after speaking out about my disability.





At first it felt good. (Photo caption: Celia Chartres-Aris)

When I came out of the interview to begin my career as a lawyer, my employer shook my hand, winked, and said, “I guess we’ll see you again soon.”

I was happy that all my hard work had finally paid off, focusing on my school studies and studying law at university.

Then I got an email. congratulation! Please see the attached Diversity and Inclusion Form for Employees.

I verified that I was disabled and needed reasonable accommodations, and then sent it back without thinking too much about it.

A few days later I received a call from an interviewer who wanted to know more about my disability.

After a long silence, the interviewers' tone changed. (Photo caption: CHARLES FOSTER KANE LIMITED)

I was happy to explain and talk about the accommodations that would require consent to use accessible restrooms, permission to carry sharps, and attend medical appointments.

After a long silence, the interviewers' tone changed. The call ended monotonously.

That day I received an email saying they no longer felt I was suitable for the role and had chosen another applicant. The email stated that they did not believe I would fit into the team dynamic because I was different and could not suggest adjustments.

Why did I send in the form if I don't actually intend to make the adjustment? Was it a check-box exercise? Or can you only deal with less serious health complications?

Unfortunately, this is the reality of employment for people with disabilities (Photo: Porto&Bello/Ada Ventures)

All these questions were running through my head, but in the end, they didn't really matter.

Because whatever the reason, my feelings haven't changed. I was devastated and defeated.

At that moment, I hated who I was because I felt their decisions were based purely on meritocracy.

Unfortunately, this is the reality of employment for people with disabilities.

I was born with a genetic abnormality called Lois-Dietz Syndrome, a genetic condition that weakens the body's connective tissue with numerous life-threatening complications.

I was born with a genetic deformity (Photo: Celia Sartre-Aris)

This means that every single one of my organs, muscles, tendons, bones, and tissues is weak, underdeveloped, or declining.

There is no cure and my body has been ravaged as a result with multiple disorders including gastroparesis, multiple organ failure, POTS, heart failure, immobility, and a list of things I can count on one hand.

I fought through it all, but despite the hospital appointments, daily blood transfusions, and chronic pain, I am still a person with abilities and talents just like anyone else. I can do things differently, but different shouldn't mean wrong.

My experience with this employer is not unique. I have faced similar situations several times, and after talking to friends with disabilities, I realized I was not alone.

I was humiliated and ostracized at work because I had a disability. (Photo: Celia Chartres-Aris)

The moment we mention the words disabled or neurodiverse, we are stereotyped. They ignore the facts and the people in front of them.

Even when you finally get through the door, the challenges of people with disabilities in the workplace do not end there.

I was humiliated and ostracized at work because I had a disability. I told him I wasn't on the team. I'm just there to check the diversity box. I took on menial tasks because I didn't believe I could keep up with the others.

I was so tired of the barriers to doing business, of being underestimated, being mistreated, and not being able to get reasonable accommodations, that I finally told myself enough was enough.

Taking the biggest risk of my life, I decided to quit my full-time job and work for myself, advocating for affirmative action wherever I could.

Today, I am an award-winning activist, lobbyist, investor, and policy designer. I work closely with organizations, charities and governments to advocate for improved equity of representation, inclusion, accessibility and opportunities for people with disabilities.

I decided to work on myself. (Photo caption: Ada Ventures)

I am also co-founder of the Disability Policy Center and Access2Funding, the UK's first policy department focused on putting disability at the heart of Westminster, working to transform and transform opportunities and outcomes for disabled entrepreneurs.

I am incredibly proud of the work I have done to help create a world for disabled people, centered around political representation, SEND education and accessibility in business and facilities around us.

Barriers to employment for people with disabilities are very high. They are misunderstood as dangerous rather than talented, and their abilities are evaluated based on their health rather than their skills.

Additionally, accessibility barriers are pervasive, both physical and physical, along with stereotypes about who we are.

More than 25% of UK small businesses are owned by people with a disability or health condition, and as of 2020, the spending power of disabled people (known as the Purple Pound) and their households are estimated to be worth $274 billion a year.

Currently I am an award-winning campaigner. (Photo: Celia Chartres-Aris)

However, the unemployment rate for disabled people is almost twice as high as for non-disabled people, resulting in an employment gap of 29%.

The responsibility to eradicate disability discrimination and improve outcomes falls on all of us, as employees and employers.

We must create a level playing field by transforming opportunities and outcomes for people with disabilities.

Disabled people should have equal value, value, talent, and ability as non-disabled people. They should be treated without discrimination in the same way as disabled people, and should receive the same fair treatment, procedures, and management as non-disabled people.

Accessibility is a right, not a privilege. (Photo: Shaw Trust)

Removing barriers to transforming opportunities and outcomes for people with disabilities is achieved through active intervention, promotion and indoctrination. Be proactive, not passive.

Accessibility is a right, not a privilege. We need to create more opportunities for participation, eliminate discrimination against people with disabilities, and create an environment where people with disabilities feel recognized and valued.

This is what I say to employers who reject me because of my disability: Disability does not equal lack of ability. No one should experience this type of discriminatory situation because of their identity.

Misunderstandings, stereotypes, and stigma about people with disabilities must disappear.

