Pro-Palestinian protests continue at American universities





Law enforcement officers and police intervene during a pro-Palestinian student protest at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California, on April 24. Grace Hie Yoon/Anadolu/Getty Images

As tensions rose over an encampment in support of the Palestinians at Columbia University in New York, police visited the campus this month and arrested more than 100 demonstrators.

Soon, dozens of other students protesting the months-long assault on Gaza were arrested at New York University and Yale University. At the University of Texas at Austin, police in riot gear and on horseback moved to disperse a like-minded protest, while nearly a hundred people at the University of Southern California also been arrested. Then, at Emory University in Atlanta, law enforcement deployed pepper balls to disperse a pro-Palestinian action, arresting 28 people, including several professors. And at Boston's Emerson College, another 108 protesters were arrested, and four police officers were injured.

As the end of the academic year approaches, academic communities across the country remain on edge, not only over surges of political action, but also what, if any, backlash they might bring.

While the latest round of arrests has garnered inordinate attention, American universities have used law enforcement as well as academic suspensions and, for at least one school, expulsions to try to bring the matter into line. student protests since the Hamas attack on Israel in October, which left more than 1,200 people dead and dozens taken hostage. . Israel's devastating counterattack in Gaza, with more than 34,000 Palestinians killed, according to the Health Ministry, has further fueled deeply held opinions among students and professors of all stripes.

While American students largely emphasize their peaceful tactics, administrators have often denounced campus protests as disruptive, some including at Indiana University, George Washington University and the Humboldt campus of the California State Polytechnic University, using school rules governing the use of public spaces to threaten or impose disciplinary action or call for police assistance. .

Implicit in the crackdown is an inherent tension in higher education: balancing the role of campuses as bastions of free speech while ensuring the safety of students, including those who are Jewish and have expressed concern for their well-being. -to be faced with anti-Semitism which has increased. nationwide since October 7 and has sometimes been seen at or confused with pro-Palestinian protests on or near campuses.

Administrators have seemed quicker lately to impose sanctions on protesters on campus than they were six months ago, according to Zach Greenberg of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression.

But, he added, calling the police carries risks.

This is a drastic measure that should be reserved for the most direct and serious threats to campus security, Greenberg said. Furthermore, it threatens to erode trust between universities and students, who could see police in riot gear arrest their classmates, perhaps their professors.

In many ways, this is a dark time for college campuses that may have to do this.

